Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday 

<p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Travel to the UK becomes easier and cheaper </span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Travel to the UK from Norway will become cheaper and easier for those fully vaccinated against Covid-19. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The green and amber lists will be scrapped, and there will be two new categories; red countries and the rest of the world. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Norway will be in the rest of the world category. The rules become slightly laxer for fully vaccinated arrivals but much tougher for those who are not jabbed or have only had one jab after recovering from Covid.</span></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">READ MORE: </span></strong><a target="_blank" href="https://www.thelocal.no/20210930/what-changes-in-october-if-youre-travelling-from-norway-to-the-uk/" class="editor-rtfLink" rel="noopener"><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">What changes in October if you're travelling from Norway to the UK</span></strong></a></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Fully vaccinated passengers will no longer need to take a pre-departure test and show it upon boarding. This will save travellers in Norway up to around 1,000 kroner per trip, depending on where they get tested. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">You will still need to book and pay for the Day 2 test before leaving. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Those who aren't fully vaccinated will need to quarantine for ten days. </span></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Støre and Vedum to continue government negotiations</span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">On Monday, talks between Labour leader Jonas Gahr Støre and Centre Party leader Trygve Slagsvold Vedum will continue. </span></p><p><strong>ANALYSIS: <a href="https://www.thelocal.no/20210930/norways-socialist-left-party-withdraws-from-government-talks-so-what-happens-next/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Why Norway’s Socialist Left party withdrew from government talks</a></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Talks are expected to kick off at around 8:30am on Monday. The two leaders are expected to discuss different approaches to policy on the issues of defence, hospital reform, Ullevål hospital, abortion, zero-emission zones in cities, wolves and municipal and county amalgamation. </span></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Parts of Norway battered by wind and rain</span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">South-east and central Norway have been disrupted by flooding caused by heavy rainfall and chaos caused by winds. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">In Oppdal on Sunday, strong gusts of winds blew through the area, taking loose objects, roof tiles and caravans with it. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The city centre of the town was also left covered in debris and rubbish caused by the wind. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">In Lillestrøm, rain caused flooding and power outages. Bærum also saw flooding in parts. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">And on Sunday night, the Bergen line was closed before reopening in the early hours of Monday morning.</span></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">309 new Covid-19 cases</span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">On Sunday, 309 new cases of Covid-19 were registered in Norway. This is significantly lower than the seven-day average of 524. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">However, numbers tend to be lower on the weekend as fewer samples are processed, and less people get tested. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">In Oslo, 121 new cases of infection were recorded on Sunday. </span></p>[caption id="attachment_658219" align="alignnone" width="640"]<img src="https://www.thelocal.no/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/number-of-reported-covid-18-646x431.jpeg" alt="" width="640" height="427" class="wp-image-658219 size-post-thumbnail" /> <em>Total number of Covid-19 cases in Norway. Source: Norwegian Institute of Public Health. </em>[/caption]
Member comments