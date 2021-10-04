Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday 

Travel to the UK becomes easier and cheaper

Travel to the UK from Norway will become cheaper and easier for those fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

The green and amber lists will be scrapped, and there will be two new categories; red countries and the rest of the world.

Norway will be in the rest of the world category. The rules become slightly laxer for fully vaccinated arrivals but much tougher for those who are not jabbed or have only had one jab after recovering from Covid.

Fully vaccinated passengers will no longer need to take a pre-departure test and show it upon boarding. This will save travellers in Norway up to around 1,000 kroner per trip, depending on where they get tested.

You will still need to book and pay for the Day 2 test before leaving.

Those who aren’t fully vaccinated will need to quarantine for ten days.

Støre and Vedum to continue government negotiations

On Monday, talks between Labour leader Jonas Gahr Støre and Centre Party leader Trygve Slagsvold Vedum will continue.

Talks are expected to kick off at around 8:30am on Monday. The two leaders are expected to discuss different approaches to policy on the issues of defence, hospital reform, Ullevål hospital, abortion, zero-emission zones in cities, wolves and municipal and county amalgamation.

Parts of Norway battered by wind and rain

South-east and central Norway have been disrupted by flooding caused by heavy rainfall and chaos caused by winds.

In Oppdal on Sunday, strong gusts of winds blew through the area, taking loose objects, roof tiles and caravans with it.

The city centre of the town was also left covered in debris and rubbish caused by the wind.

In Lillestrøm, rain caused flooding and power outages. Bærum also saw flooding in parts.

And on Sunday night, the Bergen line was closed before reopening in the early hours of Monday morning.

309 new Covid-19 cases

On Sunday, 309 new cases of Covid-19 were registered in Norway. This is significantly lower than the seven-day average of 524.

However, numbers tend to be lower on the weekend as fewer samples are processed, and less people get tested.

In Oslo, 121 new cases of infection were recorded on Sunday.