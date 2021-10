Why should I know this?

Norwegians are often extra impressed when they hear newcomers use local slang words in their vocabulary.

One of the cool things about the Norwegian language is the creation of slang words that are particular to a specific region of the country. Sometimes the words are so isolated to the area they originated in. They’ll likely not be heard outside of their origin town. For example, like kjesken, others have made it into national media outlets and in everyday chit-chat between Norwegians.

What does it mean?

Kjesken is a word that has roots in southern Norway. It’s a feeling that describes a person when they have a desire for snacks or something sweet. Kjesken in English means “snacky”.

Norwegian synonyms

sugen – craving

lysten – desire for, lust

fysen – snacky

Use it like this

Jeg er kjesken på noe godt – I’m in the mood for something good

Jeg er kjesken på noe salt – I’m craving something with salty