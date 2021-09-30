Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday 

Report reveals cause of deadly landslide

The cause of the landslide in Gjerdrum where ten people and an unborn child lost their lives in December last year was stream erosion, an expert committee has concluded.

The landslide happened near the town of Ask in Gjerdrum.

The expert committee revealed their findings to Minister of Energy and Petroleum Tina Bru in Gjerdrum on Wednesday.

“The committee will express sympathy for those who lost their loved ones, who lost their homes and are in other ways affected by the national disaster,” The committee’s leader Inge Ryan said.

Socialist Left Party pulls out of government talks

The Socialist Left Party pulled out of government talks with Labour and the Centre Party on Wednesday evening.

“We are now at a point that I had hoped we would not get to. Therefore, it is with great disappointment that we must acknowledge that in SV’s view, there is no political basis for forming a red-green government,” Socialist Left leader Audun Lysbakken told the press outside Hurdalssjøen Hotel, where talks have taken place since last week.

This now means that Labour leader Jonas Gahr Støre’s dream government of Labour, the Centre Party and the Socialist Left Party is now no longer viable.

Negotiations would continue with the Centre Party.

The talks broke down due to the wish for Norway to continue oil exploration, which the Socialist Left Party was against.

Organisations planning push for bunad to be UNESCO recognised

Five organisations have joined forces and want to get the bunad added to the UNESCO list of intangible cultural heritage, which recognises unique traditions, among other things.

The Norwegian Youth Association, the Norwegian Handicraft Association, the Study Association for Culture and Tradition and the Norwegian Institute for National Costumes and Folk Costumes are planning on submitting a nomination for Norway’s national costume, or bunad, to be added to the UNESCO list.

For the uninitiated, bunads are handmade costumes, often given as confirmation gifts or handed down from relatives. The style of the bunad will normally depend on your home municipality or the area of Norway your ancestors come from. Around 70 percent of all women in Norway have a bunad.

555 new cases of coronavirus in Norway

On Wednesday, 555 new Covid-19 infections were recorded in Norway. This is 86 fewer than the average for the previous seven days (641).

In Oslo, 160 coronavirus cases were registered. The seven day average for the capital is 204.

Number of Covid-19 cases in Norway. Source: NIPH.