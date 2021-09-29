Jobs news in Norway: Unemployment down with more low-paid workers in private sector

<p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Last call for winter sports jobs</span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">We’re starting this week's roundup with a reminder that time to secure a winter job in Norway is running out. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Most large resorts and businesses</span><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> have opened for applications, and many will be finalising their plans for the upcoming winter season. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Depending on snow production, most jobs will begin in November, either towards the beginning or the end of the month. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">You can read our guide on how to bag a winter sports job </span><a target="_blank" href="https://www.thelocal.no/20210824/how-to-find-a-winter-sports-job-in-norway/" class="editor-rtfLink" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">here</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true">. If you want more specific information on how each resort hires, then check out their individual websites. </span><a target="_blank" href="https://hemsedal.com/en/sesongarbeider" class="editor-rtfLink" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Hemsedal</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true">, for example, has its own web page on seasonal work in the village.</span></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Decline in the proportion of unemployed</span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Unemployed people made up 4.2 percent of the potential labour force in Norway in July, according to recent figures from </span><a target="_blank" href="https://www.ssb.no/arbeid-og-lonn/sysselsetting/statistikk/arbeidskraftundersokinga-sesongjusterte-tal/artikler/faerre-arbeidslause" class="editor-rtfLink" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Statistics Norway</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true">.</span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">This is a drop of 0.6 percent compared to April when the country was at the peak of a Covid-19 wave, and hospitality and shops in parts of the country were</span><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> shut. </span></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Almost a of third workers in the private sector is low-paid</span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Just under one-third of workers in Norway’s private sector is considered low-paid, according to a report from research foundation <a href="https://klassekampen.no/utgave/2021-09-28/stadig-flere-tjener-darlig" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Fafo</a>.</span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The number of low-paid workers is increasing, particularly in construction and catering. Between 2008 and 2018, the proportion of lowly paid workers rose from 25.6 percent to 31.6 percent. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Fafo categorised a low-paid worker as anybody who earned less than 85 percent of what an average industrial worker does. </span></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Centre Party and trade union leaders outline changes they want to make to working life</span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Centre Party veteran Per Olaf Lundgeiten and trade union leader Jørn Eggum sat down with newspaper </span><a target="_blank" href="https://www.vg.no/nyheter/innenriks/i/ALEovE/sp-og-ap-topper-slik-skal-vi-forandre-norge" class="editor-rtfLink" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">VG</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> to debate changes they want to make to working life in Norway. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The pair said there should be a focus on getting young people into work and creating jobs in rural areas. Making practical jobs more attractive to young people was one incentive they said should be prioritised. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">“Young people are wise and see what the opportunities are in working life. If they see that there are good job opportunities, they will take the necessary practical education,” Lundteigen explained. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The two also said they would cut down on labour immigration in several industries by increasing wages and making jobs in sectors where immigrants make up the majority of the workforce more attractive to Norwegians. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">He said that by increasing wages for some professions such as agriculture and fishing, consumers should be prepared to pay more money for food. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">“We have to be honest about it. We will get more expensive food. And increased transfers in the agricultural settlement,” Eggum said. </span></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Did you know?</span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">According to Statistics Norway, people living in Norway spend 22 percent of their net monthly income on housing, 15 percent on transportation, 11 percent on food and alcohol-free beverages, and 3 percent on health-related expenditures. According to Statistics Norway, people living in Norway spend 22 percent of their net monthly income on housing, 15 percent on transportation, 11 percent on food and alcohol-free beverages, and 3 percent on health-related expenditures. Together this amounts to 51 percent of total income.

Cost of living: What do workers in Norway spend their salaries on?
