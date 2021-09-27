Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday 

Norway reopens

After more than a year and a half of pandemic restrictions in Norway, most of the final remaining national Covid-19 rules were lifted on Saturday.

Social distancing and limits on the number of people allowed to gather were among the measures dropped, leading to celebratory scenes across Norway for much of the weekend.

READ MORE: Norwegian government announces lifting of final Covid-19 measures

Police in Oslo said they had their hands full and the reopening night was as busy as new years eve or May 17th but that people were in good spirits, and only two serious incidents were reported, which is normal for a weekend in the capital.

Decrease in heart disease linked to pandemic

Figures from the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH) have shown that fewer patients than expected were registered with acute myocardial infarction and heart failure during 2020. A possible explanation is the Covid-19 pandemic.

The figures show that 1,107 fewer people were registered with a first-time acute myocardial infarction, 1,806 fewer with atrial fibrillation and 1,027 fewer with heart failure during 2020 compared with 2019.

“The general decline in planned activity and the fact that fewer people have seen a doctor due to other reasons may have led to a decline in registered diagnoses,” the NIPH said.

Coalition talks resume

On Monday, coalition talks between Labour, the Socialist Left Party, and the Centre Party will continue at a hotel outside Oslo.

As with the first round of talks, the parties remain tight-lipped on how the negotiations are going. Currently, there are no plans for a press briefing before or after the negotiations.

READ ALSO: What happens next in Norway as coalition talks to form next government begin

The talks began last week on Thursday.

Dog abducted and shot while out on a trip

This weekend, a dog was taken and shot while out on a hunting trip with its owner in Finnmark, northern Norway.

The dog was a couple of kilometres from its owner at the time when the animal’s GPS transmitter stopped for around 50 minutes which worried the Finnish Duster’s owner Ismael Forsblom.

“I called up the bearing and eventually got an audio recording of what happened,” he told public broadcaster NRK.

Through the transmitter, he heard two people who had taken the dog.

Forsblom believes the dog was dragged behind a vehicle before being shot.

Two people have admitted to shooting the dog, claiming it was interfering with a reindeer herd. Under an emergency clause of the Reindeer Husbandry, herders are allowed to shoot dogs that interfere, unnecessarily disturb or frighten reindeer, especially during certain times of the year.

The police were looking into the incident.

381 new Covid-19 cases

On Sunday, 381 new cases of Covid-19 infection were registered in Norway. This is 303 fewer cases than the average for the previous seven days (684).

This is also 93 infections less than the previous Sunday.

In Oslo, 118 coronavirus infections have been recorded.