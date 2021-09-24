Norwegian government announces lifting of final Covid-19 measures

Prime Minister Erna Solberg announced on Friday that from tomorrow 4pm, most of the final remaining national Covid-19 measures in Norway would be dropped.

“Now we can live almost as we did before the pandemic hit us. I do not think everything will be as before. I think the coronavirus will affect us for the rest of our lives, for better or worse. We have learned how vulnerable we are and how much we can achieve when we stand together,” Solberg told a press conference on Friday.

The decision to lift measures such as social distancing was based on advice from the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH) and the Norwegian Directorate of Health.

In addition, limits on numbers at gatherings will also be axed, and rules stopping venues letting in guests past midnight will be repealed, and club-goers will be able to hit dance floors once again.

“The NIPH and the Norwegian Directorate of Health gave us advice on Monday that it will be possible to switch to normal everyday life around the turn of the month. The positive development has continued this week, and that is the reason why the government – after a thorough assessment – has concluded that tomorrow at 4pm, we will move on to normal everyday life.

Although most of the last remaining measures will be scrapped, those who test positive for Covid-19 will still have to self-isolate, and unvaccinated people living with someone infected will also need to quarantine.

Furthermore, the traffic lights system for schools will remain in place, and entry restrictions and travel rules (which we will have more on in a separate article) would stay in place for now.

Municipalities would still have the right to introduce their local restrictions and policy on face masks and gathering limits.