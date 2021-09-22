Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday 

Police launch double murder probe

Norwegian police have launched a murder investigation after a man and a woman were found dead at an address in Kolboton, south-east Norway, in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The deceased are currently believed to be husband and wife. Police were notified of the incident just after 1am and both victims were found dead at the scene.

Police have said that investigations have begun and will continue throughout the morning and into the afternoon.

Norwegian parliament launches tax audit

Parliament’s administration has launched a comprehensive tax audit of MPs who received free commuter housing.

The purpose of the audit is to review those who benefited from the parliamentary housing rules and assess whether such benefits should have been subject to income tax.

The audit will also look at all tax aspects of various schemes available to MPs.

“I expect that this audit will provide an overview of all tax matters related to the representatives so that we can both clean up where there should have been a tax liability, and so that we can be completely confident that we handle the tax liability correctly in the future,” Marianne Andreassen, director of parliament, said in a press release.

Parliament’s commuter housing rules have been under the spotlight for the past couple of weeks after it was revealed that Kjell Ingolf Ropstad, former families minister and leader of the Christian Democrat Party until he steps down on Friday, received free housing for 11 years despite living in Oslo before being an MP and owning a house not far outside the Norwegian capital.

NIPH starts cancelling Covid vaccine orders

The Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH) believes it has enough vaccines available in Norway and has started to cancel orders from manufacturers Pfizer and Moderna, according to infection control director Geir Bukholm.

“We currently have good opportunities to send out vaccine doses should a special situation arise, but we are already in the process of cancelling doses from both Pfizer and Moderna because we see that we do not need more vaccines than we have right now,” he told broadcaster TV2.

892 new Covid infections

On Tuesday, 892 new cases of infection were registered in the last 24 hours. This is 84 cases more than the average of the previous seven days.

In Oslo, 303 Covid-19 cases were recorded yesterday.