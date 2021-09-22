Jobs news in Norway: Increase in sexual harassment and is work-life balance worsening? 

More young people experience sexual harassment at work

Nearly one in five young employees say that they have been the subject of sexual harassment in the workplace, according to the Norwegian Institute for the Working Environment.

The proportion of all employees who were harassed increased by a slight amount from 4.1 to 4.5 percent. However, 17 percent of employees aged between 17 and 24 said they were sexually harassed while at work.

Tom Sterud, one of the researchers who worked on the report, said changing attitudes and increased awareness was leading to people reporting behaviour that they may have let slide before.

“We most believe that the numbers can be explained with increased awareness and changed attitudes to what is defined about acceptable behaviour, but can not quantify it,” Sterud said.

The figures also showed that those in temporary positions and roles with lots of contact with others were more likely to report harassment.

Cross border workers fume at Norway’s Covid testing policy

Workers who commute between Sweden and Norway have hit out the strict testing rules on the Norwegian end, with some saying the constant testing has led to health issues.

At five test stations on the southern part of the border, 309,000 Covid tests have been done, but only 457 have come back positive since the beginning of the pandemic.

Frederica Bronstedt is a teacher who commutes across the border and has done around 70 tests. She says the constant testing has lead to health problems.

“You end up with pain and ailments you have not had before. I have had sinusitis a number of times now. People I know have had a lot of nosebleeds, something they have never had before,” Bronstedt told public broadcaster NRK.

The Assistant Director of Health at the Norwegian Directorate of Health, Espen Nakstad, has said the current test strategy is set to be changed, but he didn’t provide any details.

Is work-life balance in Norway getting worse?

Norwegians are working more evenings, weekends and nights than they were six years ago, the working life barometer from The Central Confederation of Trade Unions has revealed.

In 2015, 52 percent of Norwegian employees worked evenings. By this year, this had risen to 58 percent.

In addition, the proportion of those working Saturdays has increased from 43 to 47 percent.

Previously, mostly men worked nights, but the proportion of women working nights has begun to increase.

The following industries were more likely to require workers to clock on for evenings and nights.

• Nursing and care

• Defence, police and the judiciary

• Transport / transport

• Business service and service provision

• Tourism and hotels

• Restaurant and dining

• Oil, gas and energy

• Agriculture / forestry

