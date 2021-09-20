Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday 

<p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Christian Democratic Party leader resigns over housing and tax scandal </span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Kjell Ingolf Ropstad has given up his post as families minister and role as leader of the Christian Democrats after being engulfed in a tax and parliamentary housing scandal. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Ropstad received free parliamentary housing for 11 years from 2009 as he was registered as living at his parents home. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">This is despite him already living in Oslo before being elected as an MP and part owning a home just outside the Norwegian capital. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">It is estimated that Ropstad was able to avoid paying numerous taxes on the parliamentary property through this scheme as he said he had living expenses at his parents home. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Norway’s economic crime unit has contacted the tax authorities to look into the matter for signs of tax evasion. </span></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Several robberies on Oslo’s metro this weekend</span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">This weekend, up to eight robberies and attempted robberies have been reported on Oslo’s </span><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">T-bane</span></em><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">, </span></strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">or metro system. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">“This weekend, almost all the robberies have been in connection with westbound subway lines, or where young people gather on the west side of the city,” Anders Johnsrud, from Oslo Police District, told public broadcaster <a href="https://www.nrk.no/norge/sju-atte-ran-og-ransforsok-i-oslo-i-helgen-1.15658467" target="_blank" rel="noopener">NRK</a>. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The incidents all occurred in west Oslo, with axes and airguns being used in some of the muggings. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Most of the incidents are linked to the same perpetrators, according to police. The robberies are being done by a group of young people. </span></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">More children than usual to be hospitalised with respiratory illnesses</span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Hospitals and healthcare staff in Norway are preparing for an influx of young patients with respiratory diseases this year. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">“More children than usual could be infected. We are prepared for a large influx of patients with different respiratory illnesses,” Per Kristian Knudsen, chief doctor at Oslo University Hospital, Ullevål’s pediatric clinic, told public broadcaster </span><a target="_blank" href="https://www.nrk.no/norge/flere-barn-til-sykehus-med-luftveissykdommer-1.15655232" class="editor-rtfLink" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">NRK</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true">. </span></p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.no/20210909/why-health-experts-in-norway-are-more-worried-about-flu-than-new-covid-19-variants/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Why health experts in Norway are more worried about flu than new Covid-19 variants</a></strong> </p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The reason why doctors are expecting a significant rise in children suffering from respiratory illnesses is that Covid measures aimed at reducing the spread of the virus have had the knock-on effect of preventing the spread of common colds and flu. This has to low immunity in the population, but especially among children. </span></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">474 new Covid infections in Norway </span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">On Sunday, 474 new cases of Covid-19 infection were registered in Norway. This is 423 fewer infections than the average for the previous seven days and 179 less than the previous seven days. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">In Oslo, 161 new infections have been registered, 33 fewer than the same day last week. </span></p>[caption id="attachment_656196" align="alignnone" width="640"]<img src="https://www.thelocal.no/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/number-of-reported-covid-16-646x431.jpeg" alt="" width="640" height="427" class="wp-image-656196 size-post-thumbnail" /> <em>Total number of Covid-19 cases in Norway. Source: Norwegian Institute of Public Health. </em>[/caption]
