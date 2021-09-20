Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday 

Christian Democratic Party leader resigns over housing and tax scandal

Kjell Ingolf Ropstad has given up his post as families minister and role as leader of the Christian Democrats after being engulfed in a tax and parliamentary housing scandal.

Ropstad received free parliamentary housing for 11 years from 2009 as he was registered as living at his parents home.

This is despite him already living in Oslo before being elected as an MP and part owning a home just outside the Norwegian capital.

It is estimated that Ropstad was able to avoid paying numerous taxes on the parliamentary property through this scheme as he said he had living expenses at his parents home.

Norway’s economic crime unit has contacted the tax authorities to look into the matter for signs of tax evasion.

Several robberies on Oslo’s metro this weekend

This weekend, up to eight robberies and attempted robberies have been reported on Oslo’s T-bane, or metro system.

“This weekend, almost all the robberies have been in connection with westbound subway lines, or where young people gather on the west side of the city,” Anders Johnsrud, from Oslo Police District, told public broadcaster NRK.

The incidents all occurred in west Oslo, with axes and airguns being used in some of the muggings.

Most of the incidents are linked to the same perpetrators, according to police. The robberies are being done by a group of young people.

More children than usual to be hospitalised with respiratory illnesses

Hospitals and healthcare staff in Norway are preparing for an influx of young patients with respiratory diseases this year.

“More children than usual could be infected. We are prepared for a large influx of patients with different respiratory illnesses,” Per Kristian Knudsen, chief doctor at Oslo University Hospital, Ullevål’s pediatric clinic, told public broadcaster NRK.

The reason why doctors are expecting a significant rise in children suffering from respiratory illnesses is that Covid measures aimed at reducing the spread of the virus have had the knock-on effect of preventing the spread of common colds and flu. This has to low immunity in the population, but especially among children.

474 new Covid infections in Norway

On Sunday, 474 new cases of Covid-19 infection were registered in Norway. This is 423 fewer infections than the average for the previous seven days and 179 less than the previous seven days.

In Oslo, 161 new infections have been registered, 33 fewer than the same day last week.