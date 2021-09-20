How travel rules from Norway to England are now stricter despite UK easing Covid border system

Friday’s change of rules mean fully vaccinated travellers from most of Europe will no longer have to take pre-departure Covid-19 tests when heading to England. They can also take a cheaper lateral flow (antigen) test on day 2 rather than a PCR test as is currently the rule.

However, this will not apply to those with doses from different manufacturers (more on this below).

In the new rules — which initially apply for travel to England — the green list, which Norway is currently on, is being merged with the amber list to create a new list.

This means that arrivals into England will be put into two categories: those from red list countries and those from the rest of the world.

Vaccinated travellers from the rest of the world list will not have to take pre-departure Covid-19 tests or expensive day two PCR tests when heading to England. From the end of October they will be able to instead take a cheaper rapid antigen (lateral flow) test on day 2. Although little details about how the new day tests will work in practice have been revealed.

At the moment, these rules will only apply to England. However, the rest of the UK will probably follow suit as it has done with other travel rule changes. The new rules for England will come into effect on Monday, October 4th.

Travellers will still need to fill out the passenger locator form. You can read in full about the announcement here.

How does this affect travel from Norway?

Norway will be placed in the rest of the world category. For most of those who are fully vaccinated with two doses of the same vaccine, this will make travel much easier and cheaper between the two countries due to relaxed rules on testing.

However the change of rules also spelt bad news and indeed an effective tightening of restrictions for many in Norway.

Those who were vaccinated in Norway (and anywhere in the world for that matter) and received two different vaccines are not classified as fully vaccinated under the UK’s existing Covid border rules

And those who have recovered from Covid-19 and only received one jab in Norway are also not considered fully vaccinated.

These are not new rules as such, but are effectively new for travellers from Norway because when Norway was on the green list vaccination status did not matter.

This means those two groups of travellers will have to isolate for ten days on arrival into England, take a pre-departure test, and book the pricey day two and eight PCR test package. The option to end the isolation period early via the Test to Release scheme will remain.

Unvaccinated travellers from Norway to the UK also have to quarantine and take pre-departure tests as well as on day 2 and day 8 after arrival.

This will come as a bitter blow to those in Norway with plans to visit England soon as the country has been mixing mRNA vaccine doses Moderna and Pfizer since the summer, and even earlier for those who received an AstraZeneca dose before it was dropped.

What makes this even more frustrating for Brits in Norway is that England will accept mixed doses from several countries from outside the EU, such as Australia, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Bahrain, Brunei, Canada, Dominica, Israel, Japan, Kuwait, Malaysia, New Zealand, and more, but not from the 15 European countries mixing serums.

This news has caused frustration among Brits in Norway. One reader told The Local: “My partner, a British national with mixed vaccines, feels like a second class citizen and hasn’t seen her family since December 2019.”

The Local has asked the Department of Health to explain why the government does not recognised mixed doses from European countries, but does for a list of other countries.

How will England enforce these rules?

Another aspect that makes this rule switch even more confusing is that Norway uses the EU framework for its Covid certificate.

This means that the certificate only shows the latest vaccine taken, rather than both. So, for example, if you received a Moderna vaccine as your first jab and then a dose of Pfizer for your second shot, only the Pfizer inoculation will appear on your vaccine certificate.

However, travellers could be asked to show the vaccine date for both doses. To show both jabs if the authorities want to check, you will need to access your vaccination history from the health register section of Norway’s digital health portal helsenorge, which has access to patients’ medical and vaccination records.

Could this change?

Norwegian authorities said earlier this month that it was working with its British counterparts to agree on allowing those with mixed doses to be classified as fully vaccinated.

“We are in dialogue with the EU and the UK about this. We do not want to change our practice of vaccinating with both Pfizer and Moderna,” Health Minister Bent Høie said in a government announcement on mixing vaccines at the beginning of September.

Høie didn’t say when this compromise could be reached.

The UK and Norway have recently had a good track record of recognising one another’s vaccination records. Last month Norway began accepting Covid certificates from the UK for travel. These are the only passes outside the EU’s scheme that are accepted by the Nordic country.