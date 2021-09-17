Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday 

Government press conference

The government will hold a coronavirus press conference at 1pm today.

The exact details of what will happen at the press conference are currently unclear. However, yesterday, newspaper Dagens Næringliv reported that the government would offer a definite date on when all measures in Norway would be lifted.

The Ministry of Health rubbished these claims later, but VG reported that health minister Bent Høie would hold a meeting with all the municipalities on Friday morning.

Municipalities confirmed to the paper that the meeting would take place on Friday morning. The topic of the conference is said to be the preparation for a return to everyday life.

Støre continues with talks

On Friday, Labour leader Jonas Gahr Støre will continue informal talks with the leaders of the opposition parties as he looks set to form Norway’s next government.

Later today, Støre will go on a walk with Green Party leader Une Bastholm.

Yesterday he held talks with Socialist Left Party leader Audun Lysbakken and Red Party leader Bjørnar Moxnes. The day before, he spoke with Centre Party leader Trygve Slagsvold Vedum over food.

Cut in scooter accidents following new rules

The number of people being brought into emergency departments in Oslo has decreased following several changes to the rules for renting e-scooters in the city.

Following a surge in accidents over the summer, new measures such as a curfew and significantly cutting the number of scooters by as much as 66 percent were brought in.

“We see that the total number is declining. We think this is very nice, although it should be mentioned that it is very early to state something,” Henrik Siverts from Oslo University Hospital told broadcaster TV2.

Red Party leader impressed with Støre

On Thursday evening, Red Party leader Bjørnar Moxnes told the press that he enjoyed a good conversation with Labour leader Jonas Gahr Støre and was convinced that he wanted to see real change as prime minister.

“It was a good conversation, both about the election and about the way forward and politics,” Moxnes told reporters on Thursday.

“It is good that Støre is clear that the Labor Party wants changes away from right-wing politics, so we disagree a bit about how far we should go and how fast. I have the impression that Støre wants real change,” he added.

982 cases of Covid-19 in Norway

On Thursday, 982 cases of Covid-19 were registered in Norway, 122 infections less than the average of the previous seven days.

In Oslo, 291 infections were registered in the last 24 hours. This is 57 less than the average for the previous seven days.