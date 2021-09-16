Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday 

Record electricity prices could end in rationing

Experts in Norway have warned that electricity could be rationed in the future after prices in southern Norway hit three times their average cost.

The price of electricity in southern Norway reached 1.23 kroner per kilowatt-hour, excluding surcharges, grid rent and fees in the early hours of Thursday, according to the power exchange Nord Pool.

This is the highest price recorded in Norway all year, and prices are now higher than they are typically through the peak winter months.

EXPLAINED: Why are energy costs soaring in southern Norway

Power analyst Tor Reier Lilleholt with Volum Insight told financial news site E24 that the record electricity prices matched with the low water levels in reservoirs in south Norway could lead to rationing.

“With the water reservoir forecasts we have, we must talk about the possibility that in the south, there may be rationing in the spring,” Lilleholt told E24.

Lilleholt also added that at this point, it was far too early to say for sure whether rationing would be put in place.

Centre Party leader on negotiations: ‘There have been good conversations’

Leader of the Centre Party, Trygve Slagsvold Vedum, told reporters last night that talks over Norway’s next coalition government have gotten off to a good start.

“We have had a pleasant and constructive conversation and shared some food. There have been good conversations,” Vedum told reporters.

Yesterday evening, Vedum and Labour leader Støre kicked off informal coalition talks over food at the latter’s house.

READ ALSO: What changes could Norway’s new government make to taxes?

In addition to telling reporters that the negotiations got off to a good start, Vedum said he was also set to meet Støre today.

The Centre Party leader remained tight-lipped about whether the party was more open to working with the Socialist Left Party, which he said he would be incredibly reluctant to do so during the election campaign.

Yesterday the party appeared to be more torn on the prospect, with several MPs and a former party leader publicly saying the party should at least consider cooperation.

969 new Covid-19 cases

On Wednesday, 969 new cases of coronavirus were registered in Norway. This is 218 fewer cases than the average for the past seven days.

In Oslo, 311 people have been registered as testing positive for Covid-19. This is 60 fewer than the average of the past seven days.