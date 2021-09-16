Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday 

<p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Record electricity prices could end in rationing </span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Experts in Norway have warned that electricity could be rationed in the future after prices in southern Norway hit three times their average cost. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The price of electricity in southern Norway reached 1.23 kroner per kilowatt-hour, excluding surcharges, grid rent and fees in the early hours of Thursday, according to the power exchange <a href="https://www.nordpoolgroup.com/Market-data1/#/nordic/map" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Nord Pool</a>. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">This is the highest price recorded in Norway all year, and prices are now higher than they are typically through the peak winter months. </span></p><p><strong>EXPLAINED: <a href="https://www.thelocal.no/20210908/explained-why-are-energy-costs-soaring-in-southern-norway/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Why are energy costs soaring in southern Norway</a></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Power analyst Tor Reier Lilleholt with Volum Insight told financial news site </span><a target="_blank" href="https://e24.no/olje-og-energi/i/V94dm1/naa-er-stroemprisen-paa-nytt-rekordnivaa-kan-ende-med-rasjonering?referer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vg.no" class="editor-rtfLink" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">E24</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> that the record electricity prices matched with the low water levels in reservoirs in south Norway could lead to rationing. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">“With the water reservoir forecasts we have, we must talk about the possibility that in the south, there may be rationing in the spring,” Lilleholt told E24.</span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Lilleholt also added that at this point, it was far too early to say for sure whether rationing would be put in place. </span></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Centre Party leader on negotiations: ‘There have been good conversations'</span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Leader of the Centre Party, Trygve Slagsvold Vedum, told reporters last night that talks over Norway’s next coalition government have gotten off to a good start. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">“We have had a pleasant and constructive conversation and shared some food. There have been good conversations,” Vedum told reporters. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Yesterday evening, Vedum and Labour leader Støre kicked off informal coalition talks over food at the latter’s house. </span></p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.no/20210915/what-changes-could-norways-new-government-make-to-taxes/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">What changes could Norway’s new government make to taxes? </a></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">In addition to telling reporters that the negotiations got off to a good start, Vedum said he was also set to meet Støre today. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The Centre Party leader remained tight-lipped about whether the party was more open to working with the Socialist Left Party, which he said he would be incredibly reluctant to do so during the election campaign. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Yesterday the party appeared to be more torn on the prospect, with several MPs and a former party leader publicly saying the party should at least consider cooperation.</span></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">969 new Covid-19 cases </span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">On Wednesday, 969 new cases of coronavirus were registered in Norway. This is 218 fewer cases than the average for the past seven days. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">In Oslo, 311 people have been registered as testing positive for Covid-19. This is 60 fewer than the average of the past seven days. </span></p>[caption id="attachment_655785" align="alignnone" width="640"]<img src="https://www.thelocal.no/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/number-of-reported-covid-15-3-646x431.jpeg" alt="" width="640" height="427" class="wp-image-655785 size-post-thumbnail" /> <em>Total number of Covid-19 cases in Norway. Source: Norwegian Institute of Public Health </em>[/caption]
