PAYWALL FREE

TELL US: What are your top tips for saving money in Norway?

Frazer Norwell
[email protected]
Money

Share this article
TELL US: What are your top tips for saving money in Norway?
What are your top tips for saving money in Norway. Photo by Aslak Raanes on Flickr.
Frazer Norwell
[email protected]

Norway is one of the priciest countries in the world to call home, so what tips, tricks, and lifehacks would you pass on to international residents looking to save a bit of cash? 

It’s no secret that Norway is an expensive country to live in. In fact, the Nordic country, famous for its notoriously high alcohol prices, is the 3rd most expensive country in the world to call home, according to Business Insider

In addition, it’s also the third costliest place to live in Western Europe too, with the cost of living being higher than 95% of other countries around the world. 

With that being said, that doesn’t mean that it’s impossible to save money, find a discount, or grab a bargain in order to save a pretty penny. That’s why The Local is asking you to participate in our short survey and share your top tips for saving money in Norway. 

Your answers may be used in a future article where we share some of the best suggestions to help residents save money. 


















Share this article


































Member comments




Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.














More news










How much does it cost to live in Norway? 







How much does it cost to live in Norway?











Could Norway be forced to ration electricity, and what would that mean for you? 







Could Norway be forced to ration electricity, and what would that mean for you?











Turn off the oil taps? Norway torn between climate and cash 







Turn off the oil taps? Norway torn between climate and cash











EXPLAINED: Why are energy costs soaring in southern Norway?  







EXPLAINED: Why are energy costs soaring in southern Norway? 


 










11 million users, 330,000 shops: Nordic banks to merge mobile payment apps













EXPLAINED: Why is Norway such a wealthy nation? 










FOR MEMBERS


EXPLAINED: What Norway’s revised budget means for you










FOR MEMBERS


Skattemeldingen: What do I need to know about my Norwegian tax return?