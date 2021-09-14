Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday 

Left-wing opposition secure landslide over government

On the off chance you may have missed it, Norway went to the polls last night, and Norway’s left-wing opposition headed by Labour Party leader Jonas Gahr Støre won Monday’s general election after a campaign dominated by questions about the future of the key oil industry in Western Europe’s largest producer.

Norway’s five opposition parties secured 100 seats, while Erna Solberg’s Conservative Party, the other parties in government, and the protest party Patient Focus won 68 seats.

Støre spoke to supporters last night and told them, “we did it,” meanwhile, Solberg said she was proud of the government’s achievements.

You can read whole events unfolded on the night by checking out our live blog.

READ MORE: As it happened: ‘We did it’ – Norway’s left-wing opposition triumphs in general election

Solberg set to speak about election defeat

Prime Minister Erna Solberg will speak about last nights election defeat at 1pm, press agency NTB has reported.

The Conservatives declined 4.6 percentage points since the last parliamentary election in 2017.

It is unclear whether Solberg will announce plans for her future as Conservative Party leader or not. Solberg has recently played it coy over her future and remains popular despite being ousted as PM.

Støre to outline negotiation plans

The Labour party will convene on Tuesday and lay out their plans for negotiations with the Socialist Left Party and Centre Party.

After that, preliminary talks will begin with the leaders of the two aforementioned parties and the leaders of the Red Party and the Greens.

“In the next few days, I will invite all parties who want to talk. We will prioritise the Centre Party and the Socialist Left Party, but we also want to listen to the Green Party and the Red’s,” he told the press in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

After the initial talks, negotiations will start properly next week.

Election: Who is Jonas Gahr Store, Norway’s likely new prime minister?

1,120 new Covid-19 cases in Norway

On Monday, 1,120 new cases of Covid-19 infection were registered in Norway. This is 148 fewer cases than the average for the previous seven days.

In Oslo, 406 new cases of infection were registered on Monday, five more than the seven-day average for the Norwegian capital.