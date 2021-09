What are the rules?

From September 12th, close family and partners from non-European Economic Area, or EEA, (EU countries plus Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway) countries will be allowed to enter Norway for, essentially, the first time in more than seven months.

Previously, only those from the purple list, a select few countries on the EU’s third-country list, could travel.

What does the US government say about travel to Norway?

The US currently categorises Norway as a level three-country, meaning travellers should “reconsider” travel there due to high levels of Covid. This may make it hard or expensive to get travel insurance.

In addition, on your return to the US you will need to present a negative coronavirus test taken within three days of your departure. To get a test in Norway you will need to take a test with a private provider like Dr.Droppin or Volvat.

For non-residents without a Norwegian personal number, Eurofins in Oslo offers Covid travel testing with prices starting at 550 kroner ($60). Other providers will charge between 1,000 to 1,500 kroner (up to $180). Testing is also available at all major airports but this is much pricier.

Which family can travel?

Only the close family of residents and citizens can enter the country. While close family may be a term many struggle to define, the Norwegian government has managed to do so.

Adult children and stepchildren, parents and stepparents of adult children/stepchildren and grandparents, great-grandparents, grandchildren and great-grandchildren are classed as close family by the justice ministry. Unfortunately, no other family will be permitted to enter the country, no matter how close you are to them personally.

What documentation will the family need?

Family will also need proof of their relative’s residence in Norway to enter. This can be a copy of their residence permit or rental contract. Proof of relation, such as a birth certificate, will also be required.

Americans won’t need a visa if they are visiting for less than 90 days. They will need to fill out the entry registration form before their journey to Norway, though. You can take a look at the form here.

What are the quarantine and testing rules for family arriving from America?

All arrivals from outside the EEA will need to enter a quarantine hotel on arrival in Norway.

The hotel costs 500 kroner ($57) per night for adults and includes meals and testing. The price for children aged between 10 and 17 staying in the hotel is 250 kroner ($29) per night—kids under 10 stay for free.

Arrivals will be released from the quarantine hotel after returning a negative coronavirus test taken on day three. This could mean travellers are in the hotel for longer than three days.

Once released from the hotel, they can quarantine at home with loved ones before taking another test on day seven. Once this test comes back negative, you’re free to go.

What are the other entry requirements?

Passengers will need to fill out the previously mentioned entry registration (passenger locator) form.

Travellers will also need to take two tests to enter Norway too. One taken 24 hours before their departure and one at the border once they land.

The test can be either a PCR or rapid antigen test but must come with results printed in English, Norwegian, Swedish, Danish, French or German.

You can read more about Norway’s travel rules here.

What if we are vaccinated?

Unfortunately, if you’ve been vaccinated, the entry rules will still apply to you.

This is because Norway only accepts vaccine passes from the EU or digital Covid certificates from the UK.

This means that even if you have been jabbed you will still need to go into a quarantine hotel, test and register your journey.

What restrictions are there in Norway?

Norway is on the third step of its plan to lift coronavirus measures in the country and shops, bars and restaurants are open for pretty much normal business. There is a domestic Covid-19 certificate in use but its only used for large events such as festivals and football matches. You don’t need the certificate to go to bars and restaurants.

Measures in Norway are a mix of local and national rules. This means policy on matters such as face masks and closing time for bars may differ depending on where you are travelling.