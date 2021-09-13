Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday 

2021 Norwegian election

Norwegians will be making their way to ballot boxes today to have their say in who will be the country’s next prime minister.

Jonas Gahr Støre is widely expected to beat out current PM Erna Solberg in today’s election. However, it remains in the balance whether he will form a majority or minority government.

A victory for the Labour leader would signal a shift to centre-left government in Norway following eight years of conservative centre-right rule.

The performance of smaller parties and whether they will achieve the support and share of votes the polls have predicted will be crucial in whether Støre will be able to form a majority or minority government.

Keep an eye out for The Local’s election coverage as we will be covering all the essential details and crucial moments in a live blog, and be sure to catch up on our other coverage of the Norwegian election here.

Four out of ten who died with Covid in Norway caught coronavirus in health institutions

Between March last year and August this year, 1,585 people have been registered as having contracted Covid-19 in health institutions and hospitals, according to figures obtained by public broadcaster NRK.

Out of those 1,585 people to catch Covid-19 in health institutions, 348 of them later died. This is around 40 percent of all Covid-19 deaths in Norway.

The majority of infections contracted in health institutions such as hospitals and nursing homes occurred in southeast Norway. In addition, 1,255 infections traced back to healthcare environments were recorded in the southeast.

Three million rapid tests sent out to the municipalities

By Friday, local authorities in Norway will have received their share of three million rapid self-tests sent to them by the Norwegian Directorate of Health.

There has been a massive demand for rapid tests as mass testing is being used in schools in many places to try and combat the spread of Covid-19 among young people and ease demand on infection tracking services.

The Norwegian Directorate of Health also announced that it would stock two million more tests at a national warehouse.

653 new Covid-19 cases

On Sunday, 653 new cases of Covid-19 infection were recorded across Norway. This is 647 cases less than the seven-day average and 412 fewer coronavirus cases than on last Sunday.

In Oslo, 195 new cases of coronavirus have been registered.