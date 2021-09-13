Number of trains between Bergen and Oslo to increase 

The number of trains running between Oslo and Bergen, including a new early morning service, will increase in December, Vygruppen confirmed.

“We are constantly working to improve our services and offer more departures. The new service is better adapted to the needs of commuters, holidaymakers and those travelling for leisure, giving them more choice,” Erik Røhne, executive vice president of Vygruppen, said on the travel group’s website.

The number of departures between Bergen and Oslo will increase from three to five trains each way during the day. The night services will continue to run as usual. The expanded service will include a new early train that will depart and arrive two hours earlier.

The new early service will leave Oslo at 6:25am, and Bergen at 6:19am. Previously the earliest possible trains didn’t leave until two hours later. The new morning service will get passengers to their destination two hours earlier than previously possible, allowing them to make the most of their time in either of Norway’s two biggest cities.

“This means an almost two-hour frequency in the morning and afternoon from the two cities, where we get a new, early departure which means that you get even more out of the day when you arrive,” Yvonne Torgensen Hetlevik, a director at VY, said.

The number of trains running between Bergen and Voss would also increase to 19 per day on weekdays, and services would be optimised to make connections to other services such as the Flåmsbana easier.

READ ALSO: Could Oslo-Copenhagen overnight train be set for return?

“We have also had very good dialogue with the county municipalities and other public transport companies. We will work together to ensure that the improved routes benefit all travellers,” Hetlevik said.

Tickets for the new services will go on sale in mid-September and below you can look at the new timetable for trains between Bergen and Oslo and vice versa.

Oslo-Bergen:

06:25am-13:10pm

08:25am-15:05pm

10:25am-17:10pm

14:25pm-21:18pm

16:25pm-23:18pm

23:03pm-05:47am (does not run Sunday night)

Bergen-Oslo: