Five signs you’ve settled into life in Norway 

<p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Change in eating habits </span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">A small but significant step in adjusting to life in another country is adopting local eating habits. If somebody asked you what your favourite <em>pålegg </em>(spread or topping) was, would you know the answer? Have you adopted <em>k</em></span><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true"><em>veld</em>smat,</span></em><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> a meal eaten after dinner later in the evening, into your daily routine? </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Do you like having friends over for </span><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">tacofredag</span></em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">, taco Friday, or setting up an <em>e</em></span><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true"><em>ng</em>angsgrillI, </span></em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">disposable grill, in the park on a sunny day? </span></p>[caption id="attachment_655047" align="alignnone" width="646"]<img src="https://www.thelocal.no/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/3480341685_9748de48b8_k.jpg" alt="" width="646" height="432" class="wp-image-655047 size-full" /> <em>No Norwegian summer is complete without having an engangsgrill in the park. Photo by Thomas Angermann on Flickr. </em>[/caption]<p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">If these apply to you, then congratulations. It's a sign that you're bedding into life in Norway quite nicely by adopting eating habits, routines and traditions. </span></p><p><strong>Norwegian word of the day: <a href="https://www.thelocal.no/20210819/norwegian-word-of-the-day-palegg/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Pålegg</a></strong></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Thinking in Norwegian </span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">This one may take longer to rear its head as its not something that'll happen after a couple of weeks or months, but one day you'll catch yourself thinking something along the lines of '</span><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Jeg må huske å kjøpe melk neste gang jeg er på butikken'- </span></em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">I need milk next time I go to the store. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Or '</span><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Jeg må huske møtet mitt I banken neste uke</span></em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">'- I need to remember my appointment with the bank next week. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">It might not seem significant but having the odd stray thought in Norwegian signifies that the language is coming more naturally to you. </span></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Appreciating the Norwegian approach to things</span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Now, this won't apply to everything in Norway, namely bureaucracy, as we aren't sure anyone can begin to enjoy that, but eventually, you'll start appreciating the Norwegian approach to things. </span></p><p><em><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Dugnad</span></em><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> springs to mind. For the uninitiated, <a href="https://www.thelocal.no/20200415/norwegian-expression-of-the-day-dugnad/" target="_blank" rel="noopener"><em>dugnad</em></a> is where people band together to do voluntary work for the good of the community. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">A sign you are becoming more in sync with the Norwegian state of mind will be when instead of seeing <em>dugnad</em> as a day full of unpaid labour and boring chores, you'll relish it as an opportunity for the local community to come together to do something nice that everyone can benefit from. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Other examples include making the most of the fantastic nature on your doorstep and getting out and active whenever the opportunity presents itself. </span></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Your home becomes more Norwegian </span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Nordic interior design is world-famous, but it's the little things that make the biggest difference. Having two single duvets instead of one double on your bed is probably the best place to start. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The reason for this, simply put, is because two single duvets is a much better system than fighting with your partner for the covers. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">That's not all, but the humble cheese knife, or <em>ostehøvel</em>, will also become a kitchen essential if you're getting used to life in Norway. We're surprised that one of Norway's most arguably genius inventions hasn't taken off worldwide. </span></p>[caption id="attachment_655051" align="alignnone" width="640"]<img src="https://www.thelocal.no/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/29923032515_e19d6f2f2a_k-646x431.jpg" alt="" width="640" height="427" class="wp-image-655051 size-post-thumbnail" /> <em>No Norwegian home is complete without a cheese knife. Photo by Like_the_Grand_Canyon on Flickr.</em>[/caption]<p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">We probably draw the line at cabin sweaters, though. </span></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">You've made peace with how expensive everything is </span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">If you've never lived in Scandinavia before, the prices will take some getting used to. Even if you have lived in another Nordic country, Norwegian prices will still need a bit of adjusting to. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Getting used to the prices in Norway is comparable to the seven stages of grief. First, there is denial. You'll find yourself thinking, "This can't possibly cost that much, can it?". </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Then will come the pain. "Did I really just pay that much for a beer?" </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">This is followed by bargaining, "Well, the price isn't that bad because Scandinavian wages are quite generous." </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Eventually, you will start working through the initial shock and start accepting it, and then one day, you'll come to terms with the price of everything. After that, you'll barely think about the cost of things or constantly make price comparisons in your mind of what items would cost in your home country. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">If it's any consolation, high Norwegian wages will help cushion the blow. </span></p>
