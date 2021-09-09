Why are Norwegian immigration authorities writing to British residents?

Over the next two months, Brits in Norway will begin receiving letters and emails from the UDI.

The letters will be sent to all British residents registered in Norway’s database of foreign nationals and will remind them to apply for a residence permit under the Brexit regulations.

Brits in Norway have until December 31st to apply for a Brexit residence permit under the separation agreement.

The rights of Brits who were living in Norway under the previous rules before the UK left the EU will be protected under the EEA EFTA Separation Agreement. This grants British residents the right to continue living, working, and studying in Norway in the same way they did before Brexit.

UK nationals who were not legal residents of Norway before December 31st 2020, must apply for a residence permit from the UDI as a third-country national (non-EU citizen) if they want to continue living in Norway.

All Brits in Norway, even those who already have permanent residence, will need to obtain a new residence card under the Norwegian Brexit regulations.

Those who have already applied or obtained residence under the new Brexit rules can ignore the letter. They should have (or will do, for recent applicants) instructions from their local police station. These just need to be followed.

Anyone yet to apply must do so on the UDI’s online portal. Once they have applied, the police will contact them about their application and book an appointment to provide documentation such as ID or work contracts depending on their situation. Once the application has been processed, and the police appointment has been completed, the residence card should arrive in the post shortly after.

The UDI has also asked UK nationals to remind their fellow Brits of the upcoming deadline.