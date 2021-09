Why do I need to know this?

If someone tells you to skjerp deg, you’re likely not paying attention. That, or you may have just done something a little idiotic. Skjerp deg can be used in many instances. By teachers who see their students staring dreamily out the window instead of at the white board. By the police officer who knows the criminal is lying to them. Or by the friend who sees you walk right into traffic while texting on your phone.

What does it mean?

Directly translated to English, skjerp deg means, “sharpen yourself”. Skjerp deg is often used as a stern command. It is not rude to say to others. Though the expression is most often used by a person who is in charge. You wouldn’t tell your boss or teacher to skjerp deg, for example.

Norwegian synonyms to skjerp deg

følg med – follow along

være oppmerksom – pay attention

Use it like this

Hei, så du at det var et rødt lys? Skjerp deg! – Hey, did you see it was a red light? Pay attention!

Nå må du skjerpe deg og slutt å tull. – Now you need to pay attention and stop fooling around.