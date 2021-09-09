More foods pulled from supermarket shelves in Norway due to toxic substance

This week, several foods joined the large list of items being hooked from shops in Norway because they are contaminated with the banned carcinogenic and toxic substance ethylene oxide.

On Wednesday, food producer Nortura issued a recall order on batches of various pies and breaded goods. Earlier this week, the Norwegian Food Safety Authority also announced it was pulling everyday food items ranging from chicken nuggets to potato salad from shelves.

The products have been pulled because ethylene oxide is banned in food products in the EU and European Economic Area, or EEA, (EU countries plus Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein).

These items join other household staples such as ice cream, liver pâté and sardines, which were withdrawn earlier this summer as they also contained the same toxic pesticide as the latest wave of products being recalled.

You can take a look at the complete list of items that have been recalled here. If you find any of the affected products in your fridge or cupboards, then the Norwegian Food Safety Authority has advised that you throw them away or take them to a supermarket for a refund.

If you have eaten any products being withdrawn from shops and supermarkets, it shouldn’t pose an immediate health risk, and the substance can only contribute to the risk of developing cancer if consumed over a long period of time.