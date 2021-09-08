Working in Norway: A weekly roundup of the latest jobs news and talking points 

11,500 fewer job seekers in August

At the end of August, 140,2000 unemployed and partially unemployed people were registered with the Norwegian Labour and Welfare Administration (NAV). This amounts to around 5 percent of the workforce in Norway.

There were also 11,5000 fewer job seekers compared to the end of July, when adjusted for seasonal variations, according to NAV’s latest monthly report.

“The number of people completely unemployed is now below the highest levels during the fall in oil prices in 2015/2016, but the number of partially employed people is still high,” Director of Labour and Welfare at NAV, Hans Christian Holte, said in the report.

The decline in people seeking jobseekers’ support was largely due to fewer people being laid-off.

The number of job seekers decreased across all sectors and industries. In terms of age, the most significant decline was among people under 25.

High demand for workers

Some good news for anyone looking to dip their toes into the job market in Norway in the near future or those already on the hunt for a new role.

During August, 45,900 new job vacancies were listed on arbeidplassen.no. This works out at around 1,800 new jobs being listed per day last month, according to NAV’s monthly report.

This is an increase of 300 new jobs every single day compared to July. Building and construction, nursing and care and sales work made up of the bulk of the listings, accounting for around 20,000 of the roles advertised.

Minorities in Norway feel discriminated against in the workplace

Almost one-third of minority ethnic women in Norwegian and one-fifth of minority ethnic men feel that their workplace doesn’t offer them equal opportunities to career progression, according to a report from Equality Check.

In comparison, 23 percent of women and 14 percent of men from non-minority backgrounds feel the same way. The report surveyed 8,600 people.

“The report shows that minority women feel more discriminated against than minority men. It also shows that women, in general, are more exposed to unintentional discrimination at work,” Samina Ansari, PR manager for Equality Check, told business and financial news site E24.

Lack of experience biggest obstacle to getting a job in Norway

A lack of relevant experience and contacts is the biggest barrier to getting a job in Norway, according to a survey carried out by data collection firm Respons Analyze for charity Fretex Jobb.

The survey was carried out among employers in Norway, which outlined the most common reason for applicants being turned down was a lack of prior experience. The results also pointed to a lack of networking and contacts playing a role in people struggling to secure a job.

This will come as a disappointment to graduates and people who have recently moved to Norway as networks and contacts play a vital role in finding a job.

“Whether you are employed or looking for a new job, it is important to build relationships. Opportunities might then arise that you did not know about,” Trine Larsen, a headhunter for recruitment firm Hammer and Hamburg, explained to online news site Nettavisen.

Labour threatening to convene parliament over Covid support for laid-off workers

On Wednesday, the Labour party said it would convene parliament if the government doesn’t extend Covid support schemes for workers laid off due to the pandemic or find another suitable alternative solution.

Last week we reported that crunch talks were set to take place between key labour market representatives and employment minister Torbjørn Røe Isaksen. The meeting took place last Friday, but a solution couldn’t be found. More talks will take place on Wednesday.

The government currently plans on winding down support on October 1st and will shift its focus onto getting more people into work. However, 80,000 people could see their finances hit when support ends, and several sectors have said that thousands of jobs will be cut if the schemes aren’t extended.

There is currently a majority in parliament supportive of extending schemes, so if a solution isn’t found at today’s talks. Labour says it will convene parliament to block the government from ending support.

Did you know?

You can qualify for a skilled worker permit if you have completed higher education or vocational training. A skilled worker must also have shown they have work experience in their specific field before applying for the skilled worker permit.

If you have received a skilled worker permit but have yet to receive a residence permit, you can apply for an entry visa to come and live in Norway until your residence permit has been completed.

READ MORE: How to get a work permit in Norway

Useful links