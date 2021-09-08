Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday 

Health chief concerned Norway will run out of Covid-19 quick tests

Espen Nakstad, assistant director of health at the Norwegian Directorate of Health, has sounded alarm bells and said Norway’s supply of rapid tests could run dry due to municipalities rushing to implement mass testing.

“Some municipalities have gone a little bit bananas this week by ordering far more tests than they need. There may be some misconceptions that mass testing is necessary at all schools, but it is not,” Nakstad told newspaper VG.

Oslo and Trondheim are among a number of towns and cities in Norway that have implemented mass testing in schools due to rising Covid-19 cases amongst young people.

Mass testing is being used as a substitute for infection tracking, which has been put under considerable strain during Norway’s fourth wave of coronavirus infections.

Labour leader pledges to review free parliamentary housing rules

Jonas Gahr Støre has said that it’s time to review the free parliamentary housing scheme for MPs.

The current system has been under intense scrutiny this week after it was revealed that leader of the Christian Democratic Party Kjell Ingolf Ropstad had received free accommodation through Norway’s parliament for 11 years as he was registered as living at his parent’s house.

This is despite him part-owning a property 30 minutes from Oslo and having already lived in the Norwegian capital before becoming an MP.

“I think the rules are unclear, and parliament has also confirmed this. So we have to clean up the system,” Støre told NRK.

Oslo and Eastern Norway brace itself for record heat

Temperatures in Eastern Norway could break September heat records, with temperatures set to top 27c on Wednesday.

This could set heat records in Eastern Norway. The current record for Oslo is 27.3c, recorded in September 1880.

The record in Oslo is just one of many across Norway which could come tumbling down.

Sommeren er fortsatt ikke helt ferdig på Østlandet og Sørlandet 🌞 Temperaturen skal stige igjen de neste dagene og onsdag kan det nærme seg rekord 👇 Septemberrekorder:

🌡️ Oslo – 27,3 grader

🌡️ Viken – 28,5 grader

🌡️ Vestfold og Telemark – 27,8 grader

🌡️ Agder – 28,5 grader pic.twitter.com/TPdFqRCaUe — Meteorologene (@Meteorologene) September 6, 2021

It’s bad news for those in West Norway and North Norway, though, as while people in the South will be frolicking in the sun, those in the West and North can expect rain-sodden weather on Wednesday.

1,704 new Covid infections

On Tuesday, 1,704 new Covid-19 infections were registered in Norway. This is 264 cases more than the average for the previous seven days, which is 1,440.

In Oslo, 526 new coronavirus cases were recorded. This is 124 infections more than the seven-day average for the Norwegian capital.