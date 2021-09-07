Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday 

<p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Students in Norwegian schools are increasingly dissatisfied </span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">More and more students in schools in Norway are dissatisfied, according to a survey from <a href="https://www.ungdata.no/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Ungdata</a>, which collects data from young people in the Scandinavian country. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The researcher behind the survey has said they are concerned that the number of dissatisfied students appears to increase year on year. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">"The general well-being in Norwegian schools is high. But when we compare students' answers and look at how things have developed over time, we see a clear negative trend that worries us," Anders Bakken, head of the Ungdata at Oslo Met, told newspaper </span><a target="_blank" href="https://www.dagsavisen.no/nyheter/2021/09/06/mindre-trivsel-og-mer-stress-dette-er-status-for-hoyre-skolen-ifolge-elevene-selv/" class="editor-rtfLink" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Dagavisen</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true">. </span></p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.no/20210901/what-parents-should-know-about-mass-covid-19-testing-in-oslo-schools/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">What parents should know about mass Covid-19 testing in Oslo schools</a></strong></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Man arrested for trying to sneak into Norway </span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">A man in his 20's has been arrested after trying to sneak into Norway from Sweden, the reason for which is currently unknown, according to Trøndelag police district.</span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The police tweeted about the incident, which took place at the Swedish border in Meråker. The man has undergone Covid testing following the illegal border crossing. </span></p><p>https://twitter.com/PolitiTrondelag/status/1434970736947511296</p><p><strong>Caught red-handed: <a href="https://www.thelocal.no/20210723/caught-red-handed-norwegian-woman-fined-after-left-hand-crosses-russian-border/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Norwegian woman fined after left hand crosses Russian border</a></strong></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Authorities working to locate Afghans employed by Norway</span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The Ministry of Defence is working to locate Afghans who are eligible to be granted asylum in Norway. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The ministry has submitted a list of former employees to the Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI) with the names of around 400 people who have worked for Norway in the past 20 years, left-wing paper Klassekampen are reporting. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Additionally, Norway has received 466 applications for residence from Afghanistan.</span></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Record numbers of people have voted in advance </span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">As of Tuesday, 1,074,825 advance votes have been registered in this year's parliamentary election, the highest ever number of advance votes cast. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">This corresponds to 27.6 percent of the electorate. Ringerike in Buskerud and Ulvik in Hordaland are the municipalities with the highest proportion of votes to date.</span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">There, 40.9 and 39.6 per cent of those entitled to vote in the Storting election, respectively, voted.</span></p><p><strong>ANALYSIS: <a href="https://www.thelocal.no/20210906/analysis-what-will-happen-in-next-weeks-norwegian-election/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">What will happen in next week’s Norwegian election?</a></strong></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">1,204 new Covid-19 cases </span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">On Monday, 1,204 new cases of Covid-19 were registered in Norway in the past 24 hours. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">This is 257 fewer infections than the average of the past seven days, which is 1461. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">In Oslo, 418 new cases of infection have been registered, an increase of 53 from the previous day. </span></p>[caption id="attachment_654456" align="alignnone" width="640"]<img src="https://www.thelocal.no/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/number-of-reported-covid-14-1-646x431.jpeg" alt="" width="640" height="427" class="wp-image-654456 size-post-thumbnail" /> <em>Total number of Covid-19 cases in Norway. Source: Norwegian Institute of Public Health</em>[/caption]
Member comments