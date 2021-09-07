Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday 

Students in Norwegian schools are increasingly dissatisfied

More and more students in schools in Norway are dissatisfied, according to a survey from Ungdata, which collects data from young people in the Scandinavian country.

The researcher behind the survey has said they are concerned that the number of dissatisfied students appears to increase year on year.

“The general well-being in Norwegian schools is high. But when we compare students’ answers and look at how things have developed over time, we see a clear negative trend that worries us,” Anders Bakken, head of the Ungdata at Oslo Met, told newspaper Dagavisen.

Man arrested for trying to sneak into Norway

A man in his 20’s has been arrested after trying to sneak into Norway from Sweden, the reason for which is currently unknown, according to Trøndelag police district.

The police tweeted about the incident, which took place at the Swedish border in Meråker. The man has undergone Covid testing following the illegal border crossing.

#Meråker: Mann i 20-årene pågrepet av politiet etter at han forsøkte å snike seg inn i Norge fra Sverige ute i terrenget – uvisst av hvilken grunn. Framstilles for koronatest og anmeldes. — Politiet i Trøndelag (@PolitiTrondelag) September 6, 2021

Authorities working to locate Afghans employed by Norway

The Ministry of Defence is working to locate Afghans who are eligible to be granted asylum in Norway.

The ministry has submitted a list of former employees to the Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI) with the names of around 400 people who have worked for Norway in the past 20 years, left-wing paper Klassekampen are reporting.

Additionally, Norway has received 466 applications for residence from Afghanistan.

Record numbers of people have voted in advance

As of Tuesday, 1,074,825 advance votes have been registered in this year’s parliamentary election, the highest ever number of advance votes cast.

This corresponds to 27.6 percent of the electorate. Ringerike in Buskerud and Ulvik in Hordaland are the municipalities with the highest proportion of votes to date.

There, 40.9 and 39.6 per cent of those entitled to vote in the Storting election, respectively, voted.

1,204 new Covid-19 cases

On Monday, 1,204 new cases of Covid-19 were registered in Norway in the past 24 hours.

This is 257 fewer infections than the average of the past seven days, which is 1461.

In Oslo, 418 new cases of infection have been registered, an increase of 53 from the previous day.