Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Mass Covid testing begins in Oslo schools

Mass Covid testing will begin in Oslo schools today, with children being tested for Covid-19 to try and curb rising infections among children and young people.

Students in secondary and upper secondary schools will be tested. In total, around 40,000 students will be tested twice a week.

The decision to implement mass testing comes following record Covid rates both in Oslo and also nationwide. Oslo joins Bergen, Trondheim, Fredrikstad and others in mass testing pupils to prevent infections from rising even higher.

Students will be tested on Mondays and Thursdays. Schools will begin receiving shipments of enough tests to test pupils for between two and four weeks, and students will be given eight tests, or four weeks worth, at a time.

READ MORE: What parents should know about mass Covid-19 testing in Oslo schools

Christian Democratic Party leader in hot water after housing scandal

Kjell Ingolf Ropstad has been at the centre of a housing scandal after newspaper Aftenposten revealed that the Christian Democratic Party leader received free accommodation paid for by parliament for 11 years after, on paper, being registered as living with his parents.

He used the free parliamentary housing between 2009 and 2020, despite having already lived in Oslo before being elected into parliament and part-owning a semi-detached house in Lillestrøm.

This wasn’t against the rules as he was registered as living at his parent’s address, which is entirely within the rules for parliamentary housing.

Ropstad told newswire service NTB that while he understood why people were upset, his actions did not break any rules.

The scandal will come as a blow with just a week to go until the election. You can catch up on our election coverage here.

Nearly 70 percent think Covid infections will continue to rise

More and more people believe that Covid infections in Norway will continue to increase, according to the latest coronavirus survey from data collection firm Opinion.

Just under 68 percent said infections would continue to rise, while 17 percent said they believe that Covid cases would decrease following record coronavirus numbers in recent weeks.

According to Nora Clausen, a senior adviser at Opinion, this is part of a broader trend of people expecting infections to rise since June.

“People’s expectations for an increase in infection have simply skyrocketed. This has been a clear trend for several months in a row,” Clausen said in the survey results.

1,065 new Covid-19 infections in Norway

On Sunday, 1,065 coronavirus cases were recorded across Norway. This is 373 fewer than the average for the previous seven days, but 158 more than the previous Sunday.

In Oslo, 365 new Covid-19 infections were registered, 89 more than the previous Sunday.

Covid numbers tend to be lower on weekends as less people get tested, and fewer samples are processed.