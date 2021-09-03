Oslo to Gothenburg train service set to make a return

Frazer Norwell
[email protected]
Travel news

Share this article
Oslo to Gothenburg train service set to make a return
A Flamsbana train. Photo by Alan W on Unsplash
Frazer Norwell
[email protected]

After being shut for a year and a half due to the coronavirus pandemic, the rail service between Oslo and Gothenburg could be up and running again soon, albeit with some new rules. 

After being shut for more than 18 months, the Oslo-Gothenburg route could be set to resume service as early as next month. 

The route was stopped due to the Covid pandemic, and even though Sweden and Norway’s borders have slowly begun to reopen, the line has remained shut due to difficulties in checking passengers test and vaccination status. 

The Norwegian Railway Directorate has proposed that the line could reopen in October with Covid certificates being required to board the train, according to a report from public broadcaster NRK.  

The railway directorate said that train companies would be responsible for checking the Covid certificates. 

Since the end of May, those travelling into Sweden from Norway and the other Nordic countries were no longer required to present a negative Covid test to enter. 

However, the rules on the Norwegian side have been much stricter. Currently, only residents, citizens, the family and partners of those living in Norway and vaccine pass holders can cross the Norwegian border. There is a small list of exemptions to the entry rules, which you can see here

Testing and quarantine requirements are also in place depending on ones vaccination status. You can read more on Sweden’s entry rules here and Norway’s border restrictions by clicking here

It is hoped that by requiring all passengers to have a Covid certificate to board the train that a lot of the confusion surrounding the entry rules for passengers on the service can be avoided. 

At the time of writing Vy, Norway’s state-owned travel group, hasn’t listed any train services between Oslo and Gothenburg.

Norway’s rail links with its neighbours has been a hot topic in recent days, with Norway’s transport minister, Knut Arlid Hareide, saying the government would look into opening a night rail service between Oslo and Copenhagen. 

An overnight service between the two capitals hasn’t run since 2001. You can read more about the service potentially being revived here

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

Families separated by Norway’s strict Covid-19 border rules to sue the government 

Families separated by Norway’s strict Covid-19 border rules to sue the government 

Norway to accept Scottish digital Covid-19 certificates for travel 

Norway to accept Scottish digital Covid-19 certificates for travel 

EU recommends tighter restrictions on American tourists as US removed from Covid safe travel list

EU recommends tighter restrictions on American tourists as US removed from Covid safe travel list

Reader question: When will Americans be able to visit family in Norway again? 
FOR MEMBERS

Reader question: When will Americans be able to visit family in Norway again? 

Norway to begin accepting Northern Irish digital Covid certificates for travel

UK changes travel rules again to impose quarantine on European arrivals who had mixed vaccine doses

Norway announces when it will begin accepting NHS Covid passes 

Travel: Norway to accept Covid passes from England and Wales 