Oslo to Gothenburg train service set to make a return

After being shut for more than 18 months, the Oslo-Gothenburg route could be set to resume service as early as next month.

The route was stopped due to the Covid pandemic, and even though Sweden and Norway’s borders have slowly begun to reopen, the line has remained shut due to difficulties in checking passengers test and vaccination status.

The Norwegian Railway Directorate has proposed that the line could reopen in October with Covid certificates being required to board the train, according to a report from public broadcaster NRK.

The railway directorate said that train companies would be responsible for checking the Covid certificates.

Since the end of May, those travelling into Sweden from Norway and the other Nordic countries were no longer required to present a negative Covid test to enter.

However, the rules on the Norwegian side have been much stricter. Currently, only residents, citizens, the family and partners of those living in Norway and vaccine pass holders can cross the Norwegian border. There is a small list of exemptions to the entry rules, which you can see here.

Testing and quarantine requirements are also in place depending on ones vaccination status. You can read more on Sweden’s entry rules here and Norway’s border restrictions by clicking here.

It is hoped that by requiring all passengers to have a Covid certificate to board the train that a lot of the confusion surrounding the entry rules for passengers on the service can be avoided.

At the time of writing Vy, Norway’s state-owned travel group, hasn’t listed any train services between Oslo and Gothenburg.

Norway’s rail links with its neighbours has been a hot topic in recent days, with Norway’s transport minister, Knut Arlid Hareide, saying the government would look into opening a night rail service between Oslo and Copenhagen.

An overnight service between the two capitals hasn’t run since 2001. You can read more about the service potentially being revived here.