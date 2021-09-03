Norway seizes 100 Iraqi archaeological objects

AFP
[email protected]
@thelocalnorway
crime

Share this article
Norway seizes 100 Iraqi archaeological objects
An artefact found in Israel, not linked to the seizure. Photo by Emmanuel Dunand / AFP
AFP
[email protected]
@thelocalnorway

Norwegian police said Friday they have seized nearly 100 Mesopotamian archaeological artefacts, claimed by Iraq, from a collector.

“The seizure involves what are presumed to be cuneiform tablets and other archaeological objects from Mesopotamia, modern-day Iraq considered important to the world’s historical cultural heritage,” the police said in a statement.

The objects were seized during a search of a collector’s house in southeast Norway.

They are the subject of a restitution request from Iraqi authorities to the Norwegian Ministry of Culture.

“A restitution procedure has been initiated, but an expert review must first be carried out to determine the origin and authenticity of these objects and the Iraqi authorities must document their request,” prosecutor Maria Bache Dahl told AFP.

The collector in question is contesting the Iraqi request, she said, adding that he was not a suspect of a crime and had not been arrested.

Iraq, once home to Sumerians, Assyrians and Babylonians, is a prime location for smugglers of ancient artefacts.

According to Iraqi officials, trafficking feeds criminal networks in the country where armed groups have gained considerable influence.

When it occupied large swathes of Iraq between 2014 and 2017, the Islamic State group demolished dozens of pre-Islamic treasures with bulldozers, pickaxes and explosives, but also used smuggling to finance their operations.

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

Caught red-handed: Norwegian woman fined after left hand crosses Russian border

Caught red-handed: Norwegian woman fined after left hand crosses Russian border

Norway arrests three after weapons seizure linked to right-wing extremism 

Norway arrests three after weapons seizure linked to right-wing extremism 

‘One of the most extensive strikes ever’: Norway makes arrests in global police sting

‘One of the most extensive strikes ever’: Norway makes arrests in global police sting

Norway is safer than ever, stats say (despite seven year high murder rate)

Norway is safer than ever, stats say (despite seven year high murder rate)

Norwegian police arrest one after women targeted in knife attacks

Norway’s PM wants to ban youth gangs from Oslo

Norwegian woman missing in Sweden ‘may have been kidnapped’

Norway arrests two teenagers in kidnapping case