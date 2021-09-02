Norway to accept Scottish digital Covid-19 certificates for travel 

From 5pm Friday, Norway will accept the Scottish Covid-19 vaccination certificate as proof of vaccination, allowing fully vaccinated arrivals to enter Norway and skip all entry and quarantine requirements.

The announcement was made by the Norwegian Ministry of Justice on Thursday.

They will need to have received a WHO approved vaccine. This includes Indian-made AstraZeneca, or Covishield vaccine doses.

Previously, entry from Scotland was restricted to residents, citizens, and the close family and partners of those living in Norway.

In addition to entering Norway freely, Scottish Covid pass holders will not have to undergo quarantine, provide proof of a negative test taken before travel, test at the border or register their entry.

Paper certificates will not be accepted, and users of the Scottish Covid pass will need to download a PDF of their certificate, which includes a personalised QR containing their vaccination status.

In practice, it is currently unclear how this will work as the digital Scottish vaccine pass will not be available until tomorrow. You can read more about the Scottish Covid pass here on NHS Scotland.

This means that as of tomorrow, all digital UK Covid passes will be accepted after Norway began allowing the Northern Irish, English and Welsh vaccine certificates to be used for quarantine free travel last month.