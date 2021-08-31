Norwegian election: What foreign residents should know about the Centre Party’s election promises

<p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Come September, the Centre Party will likely be in a coalition government with Labour and at least one other party if the <a href="https://www.nrk.no/valg/2021/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">polls</a> are to be believed.</span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">In addition to this, their leader Trygve Slagsvold Vedum still has a slight outside chance of being Norway's next prime minister. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The Centre Party has, amongst other things promised, income tax cuts, less labour immigration if it poses a threat to Norwegian jobs and more help for first-time buyers. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">If you want to read more about the Centre Party's election promises you can do so <a href="https://www.senterpartiet.no/stortingsvalg-2021/program/Stortingsprogram-2021-2025" target="_blank" rel="noopener">here</a>. Additionally, you can catch up on our election coverage </span><a target="_blank" href="https://www.thelocal.no/tag/norwegian-election/" class="editor-rtfLink" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">here</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> and see how the Centre Party's pledges differ from the </span><a target="_blank" href="https://www.thelocal.no/20210820/what-the-labour-partys-election-promises-mean-for-foreign-residents-in-norway/" class="editor-rtfLink" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Labour</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> and the </span><a target="_blank" href="https://www.thelocal.no/20210810/what-erna-solbergs-seven-election-promises-mean-for-foreign-residents-in-norway/" class="editor-rtfLink" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Conservatives</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true">. </span></p><p>Without further ado, h<span data-preserver-spaces="true">ere's how their policies will affect you.</span></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Labour immigration and the EEA</span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The Centre Party has said that it wants to work towards more regulated labour immigration in order to protect Norwegian jobs. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">This will unlikely affect anyone already earning a living in Norway but may make it much harder for those looking to move to the country.</span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">This will affect those inside and outside the European Economic Area or EEA (EU countries plus Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway). The party has said it will also pull Norway from the Schengen Agreement and renegotiate its terms with the EEA.</span></p><p>However, the party has yet to elaborate how immigration would be handled if Norway were to withdraw from the EEA or Schengen. </p><p>Due to coalitions being the norm in Norway, the Centre Party would need support from other parties in government to make this happen. </p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Tax cuts for most workers</span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The party has pledged to ensure that workers on low and middle incomes can keep more of their earnings by lowering income tax. The flip side to this is that the party has said that those on higher wages will be taxed more. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Lowering the tax level in Norway has been mooted as one way of achieving this, as the party says the current flat tax rate hits low-income families the hardest. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">As well as cutting income tax, the Centre Party has said it will give tax deductions to people who fund grassroots organisations. </span></p><p>In our latest weekly job roundup we wrote about the other parties in Norway proposing tax cuts, why don't you take a look <a href="https://www.thelocal.no/20210826/working-in-norway-a-weekly-roundup-of-the-latest-jobs-news-and-talking-points-3/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">here</a>.</p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Crisis package for tourism</span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">A crisis package to protect jobs and businesses in the tourism industry in Norway has also been mooted. The party would cut VAT for the tourism sector and extend current pandemic schemes for workers and companies affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Vedum's party has also said it would increase the number of jobs within tourism across Norway. </span></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Self-employed, freelancers and entrepreneurs</span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Self-employed foreign residents could benefit from a number of proposed pledges that the party has made. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Firstly, the party wants to cut down on the bureaucracy involved in setting up a small business and make it easier for sole proprietorships to pay taxes. The party hasn't outlined how they would achieve this, but this will still be a relief to anybody who has dealt with Norwegian bureaucracy before. </span></p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.no/20201118/what-you-need-to-know-about-setting-up-as-a-freelancer-in-norway/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">What you need to know about setting up as a freelancer in Norway</a></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Not only that, but the Centre Party have also said they want to guarantee an income to self-employed people when they take parental leave. </span></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">First-time buyers</span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">First-time buyers will benefit from the party's promise to increase the number of start-up loans, which are loans and grants from municipalities aimed at helping those having problems getting on the property ladder to secure a mortgage. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">It will increase the limit that people can deposit in a Housing Savings for Young People (BSU) account aimed at helping people under 34 save for a deposit. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The party is also in favour of more rent-to-own models and will simplify regulations for building homes. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">More straightforward building regulations aim to hope that supply will meet demand and slow down rising house prices. </span></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Jobs</span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Like Labour, SP wants fewer temporary and part-time jobs and for more people to be employed in full-time work. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">This will allow foreign residents working multiple part-time gigs more security if there is a shift towards more full-time jobs. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The party will also work towards higher wages in sectors and industries that women predominantly occupy. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Having the opportunities and infrastructure available so that people can work wherever in Norway they wish is something that the Centre Party have said they would work towards. </span></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Climate</span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The party has pledged to help Norway reach its climate goals for 2030 and 2050. In addition to this, the party wants to make it easier for everyone to own an electric car, not just those in cities. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">To fulfil this promise, the party will install 10,000 fast chargers for electric cars around Norway. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The party has also said it will make the transport sector much more climate-friendly by making busses carbon neutral by 2030, electrifying train networks and phase in the use of low emissions aircraft in Norway.</span></p>
