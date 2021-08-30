What changes about life in Norway in September 2021

New government?

A new coalition government could be on the cards in Norway, according to the latest polls.

Bar any unexpected swings, it’s likely we will see a red-green coalition of the Labour Party and the Centre Party after voters head to the ballot box on September 13th.

It’s still unclear what other parties may or may not join them in government, and current PM Erna Solberg and the Conservative Party could still pull off a surprise victory, so nothing is set in stone just yet.

Both Labour and the Centre Party have pledged to cut income tax for those on low-to-middle incomes, while the Conservatives have pledged to offer young people tax breaks.

You can catch up on all our election coverage and see what election promises the major players in Norwegian politics have made here.

Lifting of all national Covid-19 measures

September could also see the last remaining national Covid measures in Norway lifted, despite rising infections in the country.

The government has said it would lift all remaining Covid measures once everyone over 18 has received their final coronavirus vaccine jab.

The Norwegian Institute of Public Health has previously said that it expects this to happen around September 12th. Local measures will still remain in place where necessary.

Currently, it is unclear how this would affect travel restrictions, and the government hasn’t hinted at what the lifting of all measures would mean for those still hoping to travel to Norway, such as the majority of those from outside the European Economic Area or EAA (EU countries plus Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway).

Reader question: When will Americans be able to visit family in Norway again?

Interest rate rises

Not the most exhilarating of topics, but important nonetheless. Historically low-interest rates in Norway are expected to rise in September, Norway’s central bank, Norges Bank, has said.

The key interest rate has been at zero percent since last May. A rising interest rate means that loans and mortgages become more expensive to repay, but it also should protect against rising house prices in Norway.

EXPLAINED: What do Norway’s rising house prices mean for you?

Norges Bank has said that interest rate rises would be gradual while the economy recovers from the impact of Covid-19.

Norway to decide whether children aged 12-15 will get Covid jabs

A decision over whether kids aged between 12 and 15 will be jabbed or not is expected to be made at the turn of the month.

The decision may come a smidge before September as there is no fixed date on when the government will decide.

The government has already decided to vaccinate those aged between 16-17.

Vaccination for children aged between 12-17 will be wholly voluntary and won’t begin until around October.

Number of scooters in Oslo to be cut

Whether you think they are brilliant, or they’ve become the bane of your life, you’ll be seeing a lot fewer e-scooters around Oslo after September 10th.

The number of scooters in the city will be slashed significantly to 8,000, and they will be distributed more evenly throughout Oslo.

The number of scooters available will be evenly distributed between 12 companies. Ayva, Bird, Dott, Tier, Ryde, ShareBike, Wind, Lime, Bolt, Voi, Bydue and CATS are the companies to have been given licences to rent out the devices in Oslo.

Following a sharp rise in accidents, including one fatal one, involving the devices in Oslo, the city council decided it would clamp down and introduce new regulations.