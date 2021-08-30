Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday 

Norway unlikely to tighten national Covid rules

Despite rising Covid numbers and record levels of infection, it is unlikely that Norway will introduce any strict national measures, Espen Nakstad, assistant director at the Norwegian Directorate of Health, has said.

Last week, infection records in Norway were set three days in a row. Despite this, measures will not be tightened due to the high number of people who have been fully vaccinated in Norway and fewer people becoming seriously ill.

“The reason why the pandemic is handled differently now than at the corresponding level of infection last year is that more than half the population is currently fully vaccinated and the proportion with serious illness is much lower than at the corresponding level of infection last year” Espen Nakstad told newspaper VG.

Home office in Norway is here to stay

The home office is likely to remain a feature of working life in Norway, according to data collected by the Confederation of Norwegian Enterprise (NHO) and revealed to newspaper VG.

Just under 60 percent of companies surveyed by the organisation said that they implemented a home office during the pandemic and 45 percent of employers said that they expect they will offer a home office a couple of days a week once the pandemic ends.

One in ten said they would use a home office for more than a couple of days a week.

“We can summarise that the home office has come to stay, but that the main picture is that people return to their workplace after the pandemic is over,” Ole Erik Almlid, head of the NHO, told VG.

All Norwegian personnel out of Kabul

All Norwegian personnel have left Kabul and Afghanistan, the Ministry of Defence has confirmed.

A final plane evacuating personnel from the field hospital Norway was operating in Kabul took off at 04:43am Norwegian time.

“We have now ended the Norwegian military contribution in Afghanistan. After twenty years of effort, the last soldiers are now returning home. I have great respect for the efforts that have been made throughout the years,” Minister of Defence Frank Bakke-Jensen said in a statement on the government’s website.

907 new Covid infections in Norway

On Sunday, 907 Covid-19 cases were registered across Norway. This is 204 infections less than the average of the previous seven days but 418 more than the same day last week.

In Oslo, 282 new coronavirus infections were recorded, 34 fewer than the day before.

Covid numbers tend to be lower on weekends when fewer people get tested, and fewer samples are processed.