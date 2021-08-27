Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday 

<p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Government press conference </span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The government will hold a press conference at midday following weeks of rising Covid-19 infections. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">It is unclear what will be announced at the conference. Still, reports in the Norwegian media indicate that there could be a change in testing strategy as a number of municipalities are said to be struggling with demand. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Minister of Health and Care Services Bent Høie, Director of Health Bjørn Guldvog and Assistant Director of the National Institute of Public Health Geir Bukholm will be present at the conference.</span></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Another new infection record </span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">On Thursday, 1,415 new cases of coronavirus infection were registered across Norway. This is a new record for daily infections and is the second day in a row that record-high infections have been recorded. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The figure for Norway is 594 cases more than the seven-day average of 821. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">In Oslo, 333 new cases of infection were registered, a decrease of 55 from the previous day. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">According to figures from the <a href="https://www.fhi.no/sv/smittsomme-sykdommer/corona/dags--og-ukerapporter/dags--og-ukerapporter-om-koronavirus/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Norwegian Institute of Public Health</a> (NIPH), 65 patients have been hospitalised with Covid-19, and 15 are receiving intensive care. </span></p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.no/20210825/norway-enters-fourth-covid-19-wave-warns-health-chief/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Norway enters fourth Covid-19 wave, warns health chief</a></strong></p>[caption id="attachment_652734" align="alignnone" width="646"]<img src="https://www.thelocal.no/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/number-of-reported-covid-12-3.jpeg" alt="" width="646" height="431" class="wp-image-652734 size-full" /> <em>Total number of Covid-19 cases in Norway. Source: NIPH </em>[/caption]<p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Test capacity chaos in the municipalities </span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Several municipalities in Norway have reported that testing and infection tracking services are under incredible pressure following a rise in infections and the beginning of the school year in Norway. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Bergen, Oslo and Molde are some of the municipalities said to be struggling with capacity. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Health Minister Bent Høie told morning news program <a href="https://radio.nrk.no/serie/nyhetsmorgen" target="_blank" rel="noopener">NRK nyhetsmorgen</a> that he had heard from a number of municipalities that have seen a surge in demand for testing following the beginning of the <a href="https://www.thelocal.no/20210813/schools-and-universities-in-norway-to-return-to-normal/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">new school year and schools returning to, more or less, pre-pandemic teaching practices</a>. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The health minister added that changes to the current testing system in Norway could be on the way. </span></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Final Norwegian evacuation flight out of Afghanistan</span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">A final flight evacuating people out of Afghanistan to Norway will take off later today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has told press agency NTB. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">So far, around 1,100 Norwegians and Afghans seeking asylum after the Taliban seized control of the country have been evacuated from Afghanistan. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">In total, there have been 13 flights between Norway and Afghanistan aimed at evacuating citizens and refugees. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Several countries will be ending their evacuation from Kabul today. Last night at least 85 people, mostly Afghans, died in a suicide bomb attack on the airport in Kabul and a nearby hotel. </span></p>
