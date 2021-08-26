Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday 

<p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Record Covid-19 numbers in Norway </span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">On Wednesday, 1,294 new cases of Covid-19 infection were recorded in Norway. This is the highest daily figure registered since the pandemic started. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The previous record was 1,155 cases of infection registered on March 16th of this year. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The figures for Wednesday are 570 more than the average of the previous seven days, which is 724. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">In the capital, Oslo, 388 coronavirus cases have been registered. Currently, 56 people in Norway are hospitalised with Covid-19, and 15 patients are receiving intensive care. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Yesterday, Espen Nakstad, the assistant director of health at the Norwegian Directorate of Health, said that Norway was in the midst of a fourth wave of Covid infections. </span></p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.no/20210825/norway-enters-fourth-covid-19-wave-warns-health-chief/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Norway enters fourth Covid-19 wave, warns health chief</a></strong></p>[caption id="attachment_652734" align="alignnone" width="640"]<img src="https://www.thelocal.no/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/number-of-reported-covid-12-3-646x431.jpeg" alt="" width="640" height="427" class="wp-image-652734 size-post-thumbnail" /> <em>Total number of Covid-19 cases in Norway. Source: NIPH </em>[/caption]<p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Strom leaves thousands without power</span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Strong winds and trees falling onto power lines left many in Eastern Norway without electricity throughout Wednesday. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">By Wednesday evening, almost 10,000 people were left without power. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">“There are trees that have fallen on high voltage lines due to strong gusts of wind. In some places, there are dozens of trees lying flat,” Frode Eggestad from energy infrastructure group NØK told public broadcaster </span><a target="_blank" href="https://www.nrk.no/innlandet/2000-husstander-uten-strom-i-nord-osterdal-1.15623130" class="editor-rtfLink" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">NRK</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true">. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Trees felled by the wind also caused chaos on the roads for motorists. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">“We have had a number of calls about trees that have fallen onto roads due to strong winds this afternoon. Several roads are blocked or partially blocked. We are working hard to clear these blockages up,” Christofa Kei-Nilsen from the Norwegian Public Roads Administration told NRK. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The winds are expected to continue into Thursday. </span></p><p>https://twitter.com/Meteorologene/status/1430468255072899074</p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Majority in favour of children over 12 receiving Covid-19 vaccines. </span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Norwegian health authorities should offer everyone over 12 a coronavirus vaccine, according to 62 percent of people who responded to a poll by data collection firm Norstat. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">In the survey Norstat carried out for public broadcaster </span><a target="_blank" href="https://www.nrk.no/norge/flertall-for-vaksinering-av-barn-mellom-12-15-ar-1.15622615" class="editor-rtfLink" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">NRK</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true">, 13 percent said they didn’t think children should be offered vaccines, and 26 percent said they weren’t sure. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Preben Aavitsland, chief physician at the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH), told NRK that the health authority would deliver its recommendation on whether children would be vaccinated in the coming days and that children between 12 and 15 could be vaccinated in October. </span></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">More than half the population in Norway is fully vaccinated </span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">More than half the population, 51.8 percent of Norway, is now fully jabbed against Covid-19, according to figures from the <a href="https://www.fhi.no/en/id/vaccines/coronavirus-immunisation-programme/coronavirus-vaccination---statistic/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Norwegian Institute of Public Health</a> (NIPH). </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">To date, more than 70 percent of the total population has received one jab. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Minister of Health and Social Care Bent Høie said the figures were gratifying and thanked the municipalities responsible for organising the vaccine program for their hard work. </span></p>
