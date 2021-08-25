Today in Norway: a roundup of the latest news on Wednesday 

Two seriously injured after being shot in Oslo

Police are on the hunt for suspects after two people were shot and seriously injured in East Oslo in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Emergency services were notified of the shooting at around 1:15am; the two victims are said to be in a serious but stable condition.

Forensics teams were on the scene, and an investigation is underway.

“We are working intensely on the scene, and we are on hunt for one or more perpetrators. We are conducting crime scene investigations, and several witnesses in the neighbourhood have also approached us with whom we are questioning,” operations manager for the police, Vildar Pedersen, told newspaper VG.

Mayor of Oslo says city ready to accept Afghan refugees

Oslo has declared it will take 206 Afghan refugees, and it is prepared to house more if the need presents itself, Oslo’s mayor, Marianne Borgen, has said.

“We are ready to receive the number of refugees the state asks us to. We have no upper limit,” Borgen told newspaper Dagavisen.

Norway has so far evacuated almost 400 people from Afghanistan, the majority are Norwegian citizens, but some are Afghans who have been granted refugee status.

Last week PM Erna Solberg rejected calls to bring Afghans who have had their asylum applications rejected back to Norway.

READ MORE: Prime Minister rejects calls to bring deported Afghans back to Norway

Foreign minister says Norway can’t guarantee all citizens will be evacuated from Afghanistan

Norwegian foreign minister Ine Eriksen Søreide has said she could not guarantee that Norway would be able to evacuate all citizens from Afghanistan.

“There is no guarantee that we will be able to help all Norwegian citizens who want assistance,” Søreide said at a government press conference on Tuesday.

She said the process of evacuating citizens had been very demanding and, at times, dangerous.

“We can not guarantee the security in Kabul and around the airport, everyone must make an assessment,” she said.

Cruise ship rescued after engine failure

Cruise ship MS Kong Harald was brought ashore in Molde, West Norway, on Wednesday morning following a rescue operation due to an engine fault.

The ship’s engine failed, and it began to drift ashore towards land near Hustadvika in Møre og Romsdal on Tuesday night.

Guests will find out when they will be able to resume their trip on Wednesday.

1093 new Covid cases in Norway

On Tuesday, 1093 new cases of Covid-19 were registered across Norway. This is a rise of 419 infections compared to the seven-day average of 674 and is the highest number of daily infections since March 22.

In Oslo, 314 new coronavirus infections were recorded on Tuesday, an increase of 47 compared to the previous day.