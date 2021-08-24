Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday 

Climate activists arrested after Oslo demonstration

Norwegian police on Monday arrested 29 Extinction Rebellion activists after they blocked a major road junction, Majorstuen, in Oslo and refused to move.

Some also made their way into the oil ministry building on the first day of a planned week of civil disobedience and disruption.

A further 19 people were removed from the ministry and subsequently arrested, police said.

Minister of Oil and Petroleum Tina Bru met the protesters in the reception of the ministry building.

“It is a pity that the protesters resort to civil disobedience and that this group argues that democracy is the problem and will move power from elected bodies to what they believe is right,” Bru told public broadcaster NRK.

New flight from Kabul lands in Norway

A new flight evacuating people out of Afghanistan landed in Norway on Tuesday morning.

Foreign citizens and Afghans who worked with western forces have been scrambling to leave the country following the Taliban seizing control.

The plane that landed this morning was carrying 157 people on board. So far, a total of 374 people have been evacuated from Afghanistan to Norway.

Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Søreide told public broadcaster NRK that Norway would continue evacuations as long as the airport remains open.

Trains from Oslo come to a grinding halt

All train traffic out of Oslo Central station has been stopped, Bane Nor, the state-owned company responsible for Norway’s rail infrastructure, said Tuesday morning.

The cause of the stoppage is a ground fault, and the railway company said it did not know when the problem would be fixed.

Major road closed following fatal accident

National road seven is closed following a fatal accident near Flå, South-East Norway, that happened in the early hours of Tuesday.

The South-East police district confirmed the closure was due to a fatal collision between a truck and a car.

The police have not released information on how many people have been involved in the accident.

The road is expected to be closed until investigators are finished examining the scene.

906 new Covid-19 cases recorded

On Monday, 906 new cases of Covid-19 infection were recorded in Norway. This is a rise of 286 compared to the seven day average of 620. This is the highest daily number of infections since early April.

In Oslo, 267 new coronavirus cases were registered, 157 more than the day before.