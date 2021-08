Why do I need to know this expression?

The expression, håper det smaker, is a popular expression in Norwegian society that often comes at the very end of a verbal exchange. If you don’t know what it means, you could be left pretty confused as the person who said it walks away.

What does it mean?

When directly translated to English, håper det smaker means “hoping it tasting”. Not too helpful. What it really means is “enjoy the food” or “bon appétit”. Waiters in restaurants and cafes will often say “håper det smaker” as they hand you your order and then move on. It is also often said after buying a product at the butchers or other speciality food shops.

Norwegian synonyms you can use in place of håper det smaker

Velbekomme – you’re welcome

Spis godt – eat well

Should I say something after?

If a shopkeeper, host, or server says “håper det smaker”, the most common response is to say “takk”, or “thank you”. If you are feeling extra polite then you can of course say “tussen takk“, or a “thousand thanks”. You can also politely acknowledge what they said with a smile or head nod, as it is often used as a signal of the end of a verbal exchange.