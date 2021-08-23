Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday 

New quarantine rules

From Monday, Sweden and Germany will trigger quarantine requirements and entry rules when travelling to Norway.

This means that entry restrictions will apply to unvaccinated travellers. For starters, travel for those without EU, Norwegian English, Welsh, and Northern Irish Covid passes will be restricted to residents, citizens and the close family and partners of those living in these countries.

In addition to this, travellers will be required to quarantine for a minimum of seven days if they haven’t received a jab, test before they travel and test after arrival, in addition to registering their visit.

For fully vaccinated Covid pass holders, no entry rules will apply. You can take a look at the Norwegian Institute of Public Health’s (NIPH) travel map and quarantine rules here.

Children to make up bulk of Covid infections in the coming weeks

Children and adolescents will make up the bulk of coronavirus cases in Norway over the next few weeks, Espen Nakstad, assistant director of health at the Norwegian Directorate of Health, has said.

By early September, Nakstad has said that he expects there to be around 1,300 cases of Covid-19 a day in Norway.

“If infection numbers continue to rise at the same pace as now, we will see 10,000 daily cases by the end of the month. That would be a new record for the pandemic, even though the number of hospitalisations and deaths will be far lower,” Nakstad told VG.

“Most of the infections will be those under 18 once everyone over 18 is fully vaccinated. Some older people who haven’t been vaccinated will probably also be infected,” Nakstad told public broadcaster NRK.

Nakstad added that around one in 3,000 children are admitted to hospital with Covid, but that rising infections among young people would mean a rise in hospitalisations in the group.

Last week, Norway announced it would vaccinate 16-17-year-olds. The government will decide whether those aged between 12-15 would be jabbed in the coming days and weeks.

READ MORE: Norway to offer 16-and-17-year-olds Covid-19 vaccine

New plane from Afghanistan lands in Norway

On Monday morning, a plane from Kabul evacuating Norwegian citizens and others out of Afghanistan landed at Oslo Airport, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed.

The news was broke by broadcaster TV2 before the foreign ministry confirmed the reports to newspaper VG.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs can confirm that a plane has landed from Kabul via Tbilisi at Oslo Airport on Monday morning. Onboard were Norwegian citizens and other people with connections to Norway who have requested assistance to leave Afghanistan. There were also some citizens from other countries,” spokesperson Guri Solberg told VG.

Countries have been scrambling to evacuate citizens and Afghans that assisted western forces out of Afghanistan after the Taliban seized control of the country.

489 new Covid-19 cases in Norway

On Sunday, 489 new coronavirus infections were recorded across Norway, 108 less than the seven-day average of 597, but still 163 cases more than the same day last week.

In Oslo, 110 new cases of Covid-19 infections were registered, 51 more than the same day last week.

Infection numbers tend to be lower following weekends when fewer people get tested, and fewer samples are processed.