Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

First Norwegian plane to leave Afghanistan lands in Norway

The first Norwegian plane with citizens being evacuated from Afghanistan took off from Kabul airport late on Thursday night and landed in Norway this morning, Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Søreide has confirmed.

Afghans employed by the Norwegian government and Armed Forces were also aboard the plane along with some other European citizens.

The plane made a scheduled stopover in Tbilisi, Georgia, before arriving back in Norway.

The foreign minister also encouraged all Norwegians left in Afghanistan to register with reseregistrering.no.

“The registration is voluntary, but it is a crucial tool for us that gives us an overview of how many Norwegian citizens are in Afghanistan,” Søreide said.

Summer not over yet in Norway as temperatures expected to hit 25c

The summer weather isn’t over yet (in the south at least), as temperatures are expected to hit 25c in Southern and Eastern Norway this weekend.

Helgen nærmer seg og det er ikke tvil om at vi får et (noe urettferdig men…) tydelig værskille – nord og sør for Dovre 🤓 ⬆️ En smak av høst i nord med grått og vått vær, men det blir en liten bedring utover helgen ☔ ⬇️ I sør holder sommeren stand og sola skal skinne 🌞 pic.twitter.com/hFklGVkArT — Meteorologene (@Meteorologene) August 19, 2021

Unfortunately for those in the North, showers and more autumnal temperatures are to be expected, while in the West, temperatures will be a touch cooler than they are in the East with more cloud coverage.

Planning on making the most of the good weather this weekend? Check out our top picks for hammock trips in Oslo and also brush up on the culture and unwritten rules about camping and outdoors life in Norway.

Dane expelled from Norway after quarantine quarrel

A Danish 31-year-old man has been expelled from Norway after opposing the quarantine rules in the country, local paper Bergens Tidende have reported.

Attorney for West Police district Arne Fjellstad said the man had not received any vaccines and did not meet Norway’s entry requirements.

According to Bergens Tidende, the man refused to go back to Copenhagen and would not enter a quarantine hotel.

In the end, the man was arrested by the police, who decided to expel him from Norway, Fjellstad told Bergens Tidende.

685 new Covid-19 infections in Norway

On Thursday, 685 new coronavirus cases were registered across Norway. This is a rise of 73 compared to the previous day and 144 more than the seven-day average.

In Oslo, 147 cases of infection were registered in the Norwegian capital. This is three more than the day before and 38 more than the average for the previous seven days.