Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

<p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">First Norwegian plane to leave Afghanistan lands in Norway </span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The first Norwegian plane with citizens being evacuated from Afghanistan took off from Kabul airport late on Thursday night and landed in Norway this morning, Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Søreide has confirmed. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Afghans employed by the Norwegian government and Armed Forces were also aboard the plane along with some other European citizens. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The plane made a scheduled stopover in Tbilisi, Georgia, before arriving back in Norway. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The foreign minister also encouraged all Norwegians left in Afghanistan to register with </span><a target="_blank" href="https://www.reiseregistrering.no/" class="editor-rtfLink" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">reseregistrering.no</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true">.</span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">“The registration is voluntary, but it is a crucial tool for us that gives us an overview of how many Norwegian citizens are in Afghanistan,” Søreide said. </span></p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.no/20210817/prime-minister-rejects-calls-to-bring-deported-afghans-back-to-norway/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Prime Minister rejects calls to bring deported Afghans back to Norway</a></strong></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Summer not over yet in Norway as temperatures expected to hit 25c </span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The summer weather isn’t over yet (in the south at least), as temperatures are expected to hit 25c in Southern and Eastern Norway this weekend. </span></p><p>https://twitter.com/Meteorologene/status/1428275570283008003</p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Unfortunately for those in the North, showers and more autumnal temperatures are to be expected, while in the West, temperatures will be a touch cooler than they are in the East with more cloud coverage. </span></p><p>Planning on making the most of the good weather this weekend? Check out our top picks for hammock trips in <a href="https://www.thelocal.no/20210723/five-great-places-to-go-on-a-hammock-trip-in-oslo-this-summer/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Oslo</a> and also brush up on the culture and unwritten rules about <a href="https://www.thelocal.no/20210803/what-are-the-rules-and-culture-of-camping-in-norway/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">camping and outdoors life</a> in Norway. </p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Dane expelled from Norway after quarantine quarrel</span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">A Danish 31-year-old man has been expelled from Norway after opposing the quarantine rules in the country, local paper Bergens Tidende have reported. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Attorney for West Police district Arne Fjellstad said the man had not received any vaccines and did not meet Norway’s entry requirements. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">According to Bergens Tidende, the man refused to go back to Copenhagen and would not enter a quarantine hotel. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">In the end, the man was arrested by the police, who decided to expel him from Norway, Fjellstad told Bergens Tidende. </span></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">685 new Covid-19 infections in Norway </span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">On Thursday, 685 new coronavirus cases were registered across Norway. This is a rise of 73 compared to the previous day and 144 more than the seven-day average. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">In Oslo, 147 cases of infection were registered in the Norwegian capital. This is three more than the day before and 38 more than the average for the previous seven days. </span></p>[caption id="attachment_651985" align="alignnone" width="640"]<img src="https://www.thelocal.no/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/number-of-reported-covid-11-3-646x431.jpeg" alt="" class="wp-image-651985 size-post-thumbnail" width="640" height="427" /> <em>Total number of Covid-19 cases in Norway. Source: Norwegian Institute of Public Health </em>[/caption]
