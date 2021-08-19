Norway’s giant wealth fund earns $111 billion in first half of 2021

The oil-rich country launched the fund in the 1990s to protect the economy from the volatility of crude prices and finance the future needs of Norway’s generous welfare state.

Its value reached 11.7 trillion Norwegian kroner ($1.3 trillion, 1.1 trillion euros) at the end of June, with three-quarters of its investment in

global equities.

The fund posted a 9.4 percent return, or 990 billion kroner ($111 billion, 94.7 billion euros), in the first six months of the year.

The head of the fund, Nicolai Tangen, said the energy, finance, health and technology sectors drove the gains.

A small fraction — 582 million kroner — was made after a trader mistakenly bought more shares than planned of an unidentified company.

“The consequence this time was that it was beneficial to us,” the fund’s number two, Trond Grande, told Norway’s NTB news agency. “But we could very well have suffered a loss on that.”

The wealth fund is an essential source of funding for the government, with around every fifth kroner of government spending coming from the oil fund.