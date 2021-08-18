Norway to begin accepting Northern Irish digital Covid certificates for travel

Frazer Norwell
[email protected]
Covid health passTravel news

Share this article
Norway to begin accepting Northern Irish digital Covid certificates for travel
Vaccine pass holders from Northern Ireland will be able to skip quarantine when they travel to Norway. Photo by Waldemar Brandt on Unsplash
Frazer Norwell
[email protected]

On Wednesday, Norway will start allowing travellers to use the digital Northern Irish vaccine pass as proof of vaccination to enter the country freely and skip quarantine and testing. 

From 3pm Wednesday, Norway will start accepting the CovidCertNI App as proof of vaccination, allowing fully vaccinated arrivals to enter Norway and skip any entry requirements and restrictions. 

They will need to have received a European Medicines Agency approved vaccine to skip the entry rules.

Moderna, Pfizer, AstraZeneca and the Johnson & Johnson single-use Janssen vaccine are all EMA approved vaccines. 

Entry from Northern Ireland into Norway has previously been restricted to residents, citizens and the close family and partners of those living in Norway.

In addition to entering Norway freely, Northern Irish Covid pass holders will not have to undergo quarantine, provide proof of a negative test taken before travel, test at the border or register their entry.

Unfortunately, those who have been vaccinated with Novavax as part of clinical trials in the UK will not be able to enter Norway until the vaccine is EMA approved.

Covid-19 certificates from Scotland will not be accepted until it has a digital and verifiable solution for documenting vaccination status. 

A spokesperson for the Scottish government has said that it expects to get a digital Covid pass up and running within the next month. 

“We are developing an app to make it easier to show Covid status for international travel. This will include vaccinations records, and we aim to release this next month,” the spokesperson told the BBC.

Until then, entry will be restricted to residents, citizens and the close family and partners of those residing in Norway. 

In addition, they will have to undergo a minimum three day stay in a quarantine hotel, which costs 500 kroner per night for adults, provide proof of a negative test before entry, test at the border and register their entry. 

Partners coming to Norway will need to submit a free application that must be approved before travel. You can take a look at the application here. You can also click here to read about Norway’s entry rules and restrictions.

Any Northern Irish Covid pass holders currently in quarantine hotels will be able to end the isolation period once the rules come into effect.

Share this article

Member comments

Become a Member to leave a comment.Or login here.

More news

UK changes travel rules again to impose quarantine on European arrivals who had mixed vaccine doses

UK changes travel rules again to impose quarantine on European arrivals who had mixed vaccine doses

Norway announces when it will begin accepting NHS Covid passes 

Norway announces when it will begin accepting NHS Covid passes 

Travel: Norway to accept Covid passes from England and Wales 

Travel: Norway to accept Covid passes from England and Wales 

What does Norway being on the UK’s green list mean for travellers?
FOR MEMBERS

What does Norway being on the UK’s green list mean for travellers?

UK adds Germany, Austria and Norway to green travel list

Britons and other non-EU travellers face €7 fee to enter Europe for visits

FOR MEMBERS

What are the new rules for Covid pass holders travelling between Norway and the UK

UK to allow fully vaccinated travellers from Europe to skip quarantine (but not tests)