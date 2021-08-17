Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday 

Leaders of all main parties in Norway take part in election debate

The leaders of Norway’s nine political parties went head-to-head in public broadcaster NRK’s televised debate last night.

Climate was one of the biggest issues of the night, with the leaders making a case for their views and policy on the issue.

The debate was a first for Progress Party leader Sylvi Listhaug and Liberal Party leader Guri Melby.

A clash between Socialist Left Party leader Audun Lysbakken and Listhuag was the highlight of the debate, with both holding their own when scrutinising one another’s environmental policy.

If you want to brush up on your Norwegian politics before the election, then check out our guide to Norway’s nine main parties here.

More than 10,000 in student housing queue

Despite the first term of the academic year getting under way on Monday, more than 10,000 students across Norway are in the queue for accommodation.

The queue was as large as 16,000 two weeks ago, but that has since decreased and will continue to do so over the coming weeks as more move into housing or find somewhere on the private market instead.

Leader of the Norwegian Student Organisation Tuva Todnem Lund has said she was concerned that so many students were still waiting for a place to call home during their studies.

“These students must go on a house hunt, often in an unknown city, instead of being able to take part in the start of the year. We need more student housing to be built to prevent such queues in the years to come,” Lund told student organisation site The Communications Council.

Universities minister Henrik Asheim said to press agency NTB that the queues were due to record numbers of applicants. He also added that more student accommodation was on the way.

READ ALSO: Essential tips for international students looking to rent in Norway

Solberg rejects calls to bring deported Afghans back to Norway

Despite pressure from the Socialist Left Party and the Red Party, Erna Solberg has said that she will not be bringing deported Afghans back to Norway in light of the situation in Afghanistan.

On Monday, the Taliban seized control of Kabul and stormed the presidential palace. As a result, many in the country, including women and those who collaborated with Western forces, fear for their safety.

In light of this, Solberg has said there is no need to evacuate asylum seekers that have been deported back to Afghanistan as the Norwegian authorities made the assessment that it was safe to return those whose asylum requests have been rejected.

Since 2015, Norway has returned 843 people to Afghanistan. In July, Norway halted deportations to Afghanistan.

READ MORE: Norway suspends deportation of rejected asylum seekers to Afghanistan

530 new Covid-19 cases in Norway

On Monday, 530 new Covid-19 infections were registered in Norway, 204 more than the day before but only nine more than the seven-day average.

In Oslo, 140 coronavirus infections were recorded, 39 more than the average of 101 over the last seven days.