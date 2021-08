Why do I need to know this expression?

Ut på tur aldri sur is an expression that anyone and everyone can and will say. Your teacher, your co-worker, and maybe even your child you just picked up from preschool. Yes, ut på tur aldri sur is a popular Norwegian expression. But it’s also used to describe a state of mind.

What does it mean?

Directly translated, ut på tur aldri sur means, “out on a trip, never sour”. It’s often used to get into the right mood and mindset if you’re about to head out for a long trip to the great outdoors, and the conditions aren’t ideal. For example, if you’re packing up to go for a long hike and see grey clouds on the horizon, you would look at your hiking partner and say, “ut på tur aldri sur”. Or when you’re on a long cross country ski trip and need to be reminded of your beautiful surroundings instead of the pain in your legs, you would tell yourself, “ut på tur aldri sur“.

From a young age, children in Norway are taught ut på tur aldri sur when they are outside doing activities and reminded that they shouldn’t complain over small discomforts. It’s pretty much an expression used by Norwegians to remind each other that they can thrive under any weather condition, so that one can always be in a good mood if they are out in nature.

Use it like this

Ut på tur aldri sur can also be used sarcastically. For example, if you are outside walking and get caught in a massive rainstorm. The situation you got caught in is clearly not fun. You can then look at your fellow rain-drenched friend and sarcastically toss out the ut på tur aldri sur expression.

You can also use it in a sing-songy way. Ut på tur aldri sur rhymes in Norwegian. And you’ll often hear someone from an older generation sing the expression at the start of an outdoor hike. It’s almost like a gentle reminder that they will make the best of the situation, no matter what happens.