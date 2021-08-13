Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Norway receives one million extra Moderna Covid-19 doses

As a result of EU cooperation, Norway will have access to one million additional Moderna Covid-19 vaccines.

This is because Poland no longer needs the jabs. The doses are part of the EU’s joint procurement scheme.

The doses are in addition to 358,000 extra shots Norway has received from Lithuania, Bulgaria and Romania. This means that Norway has recently received an additional 1.3 million extra coronavirus shots.

The extra doses will arrive in Norway as early as next week and will be rolled out to municipalities from the week beginning August 23rd.

Norway’s reopening brought ahead two weeks

Norway’s plan to lift the final remaining Covid-19 measures in the country has been accelerated by up to two weeks as a result of receiving one million extra Moderna jabs.

Earlier this week, the Norwegian government announced that it was planning to scrap national coronavirus measures at the end of September once everyone over 18 had received their second dose.

The extra doses mean the Norwegian government has anticipated that it will lift the last remaining national coronavirus rules two weeks earlier than planned.

This is because it expects everyone over 18 to be fully jabbed within the first two weeks of September.

“With this delivery, all adults over the age of 18 will be fully vaccinated during the first two weeks of September. This means that Norway can return to a more normal everyday life more quickly,” Prime Minister Erna Solberg said in a statement.

Money found in a cave probably linked to criminals

The police have said that cash found in a cave in Moss, South-East Norway, is related to criminal activity.

Two hikers looking for a spot for their families to camp in Mossemarka found around two million kroner in cash stashed away in a small cave earlier this summer.

READ MORE: Two campers find 2 million kroner stashed in cave in Norway

Police have ruled out any indication that the cash was laundered from a robbery.

“So far, none of our investigations indicate that it originates from money laundering as part of a robbery. But we are pretty sure that the money stems from a criminal act,” the police attorney for the Eastern Police District, Stian Moltke-Hansen Tveten, told public broadcaster NRK.

The men who found the money are entitled to a finder’s fee of between 10 to 30 percent of the total find, meaning the two friends are set for a windfall of between 200,000 and 600,000 kroner.

623 new cases of Covid in Norway

On Thursday, 623 new cases of Covid-19 have been registered in Norway. This is 34 more than the day before and 142 more than the seven-day average.

In Oslo, 134 new coronavirus infections have been recorded in the past 24 hours. This is eight more than the day before and a rise of 52 compared to the seven-day average.