Why do I need to know this expression?

Agurknyheter is a descriptive word that is often used in both personal and professional discussions. It’s a great word to have in your Norwegian vocabulary as it can easily express a headline in the media you want to talk about with your colleagues or friends.

What does it mean?

Directly translated, agurknyheter means “cucumber news”. agurknyheter is typically used to describe news that is unimportant and frequently about ridiculous events.

The word can be traced back to the German word Sauregurkenzeit, which directly translated means “sour cucumber time”. In German, this term was eventually used to describe a slow news day. From this came the Norwegian word, agurktid, or “cucumber time”. Agurktid is a term used to describe the situation in the summer when there is little news to write about.

In English, it is often referred to as “silly season”. This is because the summer was when journalists would traditionally take their holiday, leaving editors sceptical of giving any serious reporting pieces to the summer stand-ins. From agurktid stemmed the term agurknyheter, as plenty of frivolous news stories are reported during the summer months.

Though cucumber news originally was more popular in the summertime, you can find it used year-round nowadays.

Examples of Norwegian agurknyheter currently in the headlines:

Fristende sensommer-retter med sesong-favoritter – “Tempting late summer dishes with seasonal favourites.”

Stor interiør-trend – “Huge interior trend”

Ole Martin (37) kvitt magefettet i superfart – “Ole Martin (37) quickly got rid of his stomach fat”

Popular agurknyheter themes

– Objects that are similar to things they are not

– Norwegians acting embarrassingly during vacation

– Odd summer jobs descriptions

-The weather breaking some type of record

Use it like this

Det nærmer seg sommerferie, og det betyr at det også snart er høysesong for agurknyheter – “It’s getting close to the summer holidays, and that means it’s also high time for cucumber news.”