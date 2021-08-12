Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday 

<p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">New Covid measures in Bergen</span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Following a rise in coronavirus infections in Bergen, the city council in the former Norwegian capital have introduced stricter Covid measures until August 22nd. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">“The infection has spread throughout the population. Anyone can be infected anywhere. This is not a situation we want to be in. Therefore, we are now introducing new measures,” acting city council leader Lubna Boby Jaffrey said at a press conference. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Face masks will now be mandatory in public places, public transport and sports and leisure settings. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The number of people allowed to gather at home has also been slashed. The maximum number of people permitted to meet indoors at private gatherings will be 10. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">In addition to this, employees that are dependent on public transport to travel to work will be asked to work from home where possible. </span></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Government to foot the bill for Covid testing at freshers events</span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The government will be covering the cost of rapid testing at freshers events when universities open their campuses to students next week. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The government wants extensive testing to be in place before social events at universities to give students a safe but as normal start as possible to university life. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">“We recommend that all students who will participate in events test themselves,” Henrik Asheim, universities minister, told </span><a target="_blank" href="https://www.vg.no/nyheter/innenriks/i/a7G3jM/vil-betale-for-studentenes-coronatester" class="editor-rtfLink" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">VG.</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true"> </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Organisers of events such as concerts can enter an agreement with a private test provider to offer rapid tests before an event. The government will then cover the costs of this and reimburse the organisers of the event.</span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Are you starting university soon? Click <a href="https://www.thelocal.no/20210719/essential-tips-for-international-students-looking-to-rent-in-norway/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">here</a> to look at our top tips for finding a student home in Norway. </span></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">NIPH expects the number of fully vaccinated admitted to hospital to rise </span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">In its <a href="https://www.fhi.no/nyheter/2021/ukerapport-for-uke-31/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">latest weekly report</a>, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health has said it expects the number of fully vaccinated patients to be admitted to hospital with Covid-19 to rise. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The prediction follows a rise in the number of patients admitted to hospital with coronavirus. Currently, 29 people are in hospital with coronavirus in Norway. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The reason for this is the same as why the NIPH expects the number of fully vaccinated people infected with Covid to rise, and that is the proportion of fully vaccinated people rising rather than any issues with vaccine effectiveness. </span></p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.no/20210809/why-the-number-of-fully-vaccinated-in-norway-testing-positive-for-covid-19-will-rise/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Why the number of fully vaccinated in Norway testing positive for Covid-19 will rise</a></strong></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Meteor shower tonight</span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Stargazers will be able to spot up to 120 meteors per hour during the Perseids meteor shower tonight if the weather stays clear. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The best forecast is over in the west in the county of Møre and Romsdal for tonight’s shower. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Skywatchers are encouraged to look in a northeasterly direction to see most of the action, turn off any lights or torches, and give their eyes 30 minutes to adapt to their surroundings.</span></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">NHS Covid passes accepted from today</span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">From 3pm today, Norway will officially recognise the NHS Covid app as proof of vaccination, allowing fully vaccinated travellers from England and Wales to freely enter Norway without the need to quarantine, test or register their entry. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Vaccine certificates from Scotland and Northern Ireland will not be accepted until a verifiable digital solution is in place for these nations. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The rules for travellers without a vaccine pass will remain the same, meaning entry will be restricted to residents, citizens and the close family and partners of residents and citizens. </span></p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.no/20210811/norway-announces-when-it-will-begin-accepting-nhs-covid-passes/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Norway announces when it will begin accepting NHS Covid passes</a></strong></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">589 new Covid cases </span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">On Wednesday, 589 new coronavirus infections were registered in Norway, 77 fewer cases than the day before but 123 higher than the seven-day average. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">In Oslo, 126 Covid-19 cases were recorded, 51 more than the average for the previous seven days.</span></p>[caption id="attachment_650830" align="alignnone" width="646"]<img src="https://www.thelocal.no/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/number-of-reported-covid-10-3.jpeg" alt="" class="wp-image-650830 size-full" width="646" height="431" /> <em>Total number of Covid-19 cases in Norway. Source: NIPH </em>[/caption]
