Stargazing: Top tips for watching the Perseid meteor shower in Norway 

<p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">What are meteors?</span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Put simply, comet trash. Meteors are small pieces of matter from outer space that become incandescent when they enter the Earth's atmosphere and appear in the night sky as streaks of light. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Perseid is one of the brightest meteor showers of the year in Norway and northern Europe. The space particles that will be lighting up the night sky will come from the comet Swift-Tuttle. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The debris is called Perseids because it comes from the same direction as the constellation Perseus, found in the north-eastern part of the sky.</span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Norway has been struck by meteor fever recently. Experts and amateur astronomers alike have been hunting for a meteorite (a meteor that survives crash landing) that is thought to have landed in Lier, Finnemarka, at the end of last month. </span></p><p><strong>VIDEO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.no/20210726/video-we-can-only-hope-it-landed-in-water-norway-hunts-for-signs-of-meteorite/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">‘We can only hope it landed in water’– Norway hunts for signs of meteorite</a></strong></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">When is the best time to watch? </span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The bad news is that the shower has already begun. The good news is that the show's not over yet. The shower will peak between Wednesday and Friday, so there's still plenty of time to take in the sights of the night sky. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Forecasters have said that Thursday will be the best night to witness the shower due to a new moon and clear skies on the cards for parts of Norway. It's expected that more than 150 meteors per hour will be whizzing through the skies at speeds of around 210,000 km/h on Thursday and Friday. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The prime time to watch the shower is between 11pm and 4.30am, so you may need to pull an all-nighter or go to bed and get up much earlier to make the most of the meteor shower. </span></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Where's the best place to watch? </span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Geographically speaking, Western Norway and the counties of Møre and Romsdal, Inland and Trøndelag have the best forecasts for stargazing for Thursday and Friday. </span></p><p>https://twitter.com/tertnes/status/631986645198368772</p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">That doesn't mean you won't be able to see it elsewhere, but you'll need to get away from the bright lights of the city and avoid any nearby light pollution such as torches or the headlights of cars. Try finding an open area where trees and buildings don't obstruct the view. </span></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">What do I need to bring, and what are the top tips? </span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Luckily you can leave the fancy telescopes and expensive binoculars at home or on the shop shelves if you don't own any. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Even though it's summer, Norway isn't known for its sweltering heat, especially once the sun goes down, so be sure to bring a warm jacket along. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">In addition to this, bringing a foldup chair and a blanket so you can sit or lie down could probably be classed as essential as astronomy is a waiting game. A picnic is also a good idea if you feel like making a night of it. But make sure you keep your eyes on the sky and aren't too distracted by your midnight feast. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">In terms of top tips, try to look in a north-easterly direction where possible. Don't worry if you can't. You should be able to see some meteors anyway. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Also, be sure to turn off any light sources such as head torches and give your eyes 30 minutes to adapt to nighttime conditions. </span></p>
Member comments