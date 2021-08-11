Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday 

Norway to start accepting NHS Covid passes from Thursday

From tomorrow, Norway will begin to recognise the NHS Covid Pass from England and Wales as proof of vaccination.

This means that people from England and Wales who have been fully vaccinated with European Medicines Agency approved vaccines or have had Covid in the last six months will be able to travel freely to Norway.

Entry from the UK has been restricted to residents, citizens and the close family and partners of those living in Norway.

In addition to entering Norway freely, NHS Covid pass holders will not have to undergo quarantine, provide proof of a negative test taken before travel, test at the border or register their entry.

Norway will not accept paper versions of the vaccine pass as it does not contain a verifiable QR code. Furthermore, Covid certificates from Northern Ireland and Scotland will not be accepted until they have verifiable digital solutions.

Two million in Norway are now fully vaccinated

Norway has reached the two million fully vaccinated milestone and has administered more than 5.7 million Covid-19 jabs in total.

More than 86 percent of the adult population have received their first jab, while just over 45 percent of people over 18 are fully vaccinated.

The Norwegian government is planning on everyone having received their second dose by the end of September. This is also when they are hoping to lift the last remaining national Covid measures in Norway.

Good forecast for stargazers

Clear weather tomorrow night means that stargazers will be able to see up to 150 meteors per hour.

The great forecast is due to clear skies over much of Norway and a new moon providing extra-dark skies in the south especially.

Skywatchers are encouraged to look in a northeasterly direction to see most of the action, turn off any lights or torches, and give their eyes 30 minutes to adapt to their surroundings.

At the end of last month, Norway was gripped by meteor fever after a large space rock was spotted whizzing through the sky over large parts of Southern Norway. Experts are still hunting for the meteorite which is believed to have landed in Lier, Finnemarka.

666 new Covid infections in Norway

On Tuesday, 666 new cases of coronavirus were registered across Norway. This is the highest daily number since May and 228 more than the average for the previous seven days.

In Oslo, 120 new cases of Covid-19 infection have been recorded, an increase of 37 from the previous day.