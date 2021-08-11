Norway announces when it will begin accepting NHS Covid passes 

From 3pm on Thursday, August 12th, Norway will recognise the NHS Covid app from England and Wales as proof of vaccination.

“I am glad that we now have this solution in place. Many in these countries have close connections to Norway, and now it will be easier for them to come here,” Health Minister Bent Høie said in a statement.

This means that people from England and Wales who have been fully vaccinated with European Medicines Agency (EMA) approved vaccines or have had Covid in the last six months will be able to travel freely to Norway.

Moderna, Pfizer, AstraZeneca and the Johnson & Johnson single-use Janssen vaccine are all EMA approved vaccines.

Entry from the UK has previously been restricted to residents, citizens and the close family and partners of those living in Norway.

In addition to entering Norway freely, NHS Covid pass holders will not have to undergo quarantine, provide proof of a negative test taken before travel, test at the border or register their entry.

Unfortunately, those who have been vaccinated with Novavax as part of clinical trials in the UK will not be able to use the NHS Covid pass to enter Norway until the vaccine is EMA approved.

The Local Norway has also contacted the Norwegian Ministry of Health for confirmation that batches of AstraZeneca produced in India would also be accepted but is yet to hear back from the health ministry.

Covid certificates from Scotland and Northern Ireland will not be accepted as they currently do not have digitised verifiable Covid passes.

The Ministry of Health has said that it will accept Covid passes from the two nations once they have verifiable digital solutions in place.

Until then, entry will be restricted to residents, citizens and the close family and partners of those residing in Norway.

In addition, they will have to undergo a minimum three day stay in a quarantine hotel, which costs 500 kroner per night for adults, provide proof of a negative test before entry, test at the border and register their entry.

Partners coming to Norway will need to submit a free application that must be approved before travel. You can take a look at the application here. You can also click here to read about Norway’s entry rules and restrictions.

Any NHS Covid pass holders currently in quarantine hotels will be able to end the isolation period once the rules come into effect.