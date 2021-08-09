Why the number of fully vaccinated in Norway testing positive for Covid-19 will rise 

In the last two weeks, 7.1 percent of all people in Norway who tested positive for Covid-19 were fully vaccinated, according to figures from the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH).

“This is about as expected as the mRNA vaccines are around 95 percent effective in preventing Covid-19,” the assistant director at the Norwegian Directorate of Health, Espen Nakstad, told public broadcaster NRK.

The NIPH’s latest weekly report also outlined that the number of fully vaccinated people testing positive for coronavirus will increase in the future.

At the time of the report’s publication, more than 1.7 million people were fully jabbed against Covid-19. A total of 0.05 percent of those, or 876 people, have been diagnosed with Covid-19 after being fully vaccinated.

In Norway, you are classified as fully vaccinated seven days after your second dose of a coronavirus vaccine or seven days after receiving one jab and having recovered from Covid-19 previously. If you received the Johnson & Johnson single-dose Janssen vaccine, you are classed as fully vaccinated 21 days after the shot was administered.

Are Stuwitz Berg, a senior doctor with the NIPH, has said that a rise of infections among doubly jabbed people was bound to happen as the number of fully vaccinated people increases and added that this probably isn’t anything to worry about.

“So far, the data has shown that the effect of the vaccines we use in Norway offer a high level of protection against very serious illness and also against the Delta variant,” he explained to NRK.

His colleague at the NIPH, Geir Bukholm, director of infection control, has echoed his message saying that the number of fully vaccinated people who catch Covid will rise, but this isn’t a massive concern as long the numbers are in proportion with the vaccination rate.

“The vaccines will keep the number of infections and patients at a low level, but the proportion of the fully vaccinated among those that are sick will increase as a result of so many people being vaccinated,” Bukholm told newspaper VG.

“As long as this percentage is in relation to what can be expected with the vaccination rate in the population, we are not worried, but we are following this closely. And so far, it has not been any more than expected,” he added.