Today in Norway: A roundup of the latest news on Monday 

<p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Norway added to UK green travel list </span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Norway was <a href="https://www.thelocal.no/20210805/what-does-norway-being-on-the-uks-green-list-mean-for-travellers/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">added to the UK’s green travel list</a> in the early hours of Sunday morning, meaning arrivals into England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland will no longer have to quarantine on arrival. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Previously, Norway was on the amber list, meaning a ten-day quarantine period and testing on days two and eight after arrival. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Travellers from Norway will still be obliged to test before arrival, book a test for day two and fill out the passenger locator form. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Travel between the two countries is set to become even easier later this week as Norway is set to begin accepting the NHS Covid app as proof of vaccination. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Arrivals fully vaccinated in England and Wales will be subject to the same rules as EU vaccine pass holders meaning quarantine-free entry, regardless of the reason for travel, for jabbed passengers. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">More details will be announced later this week. </span></p><p><strong>TRAVEL: <a href="https://www.thelocal.no/20210806/travel-norway-to-accept-covid-passes-from-england-and-wales/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Norway to accept Covid passes from England and Wales</a> </strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true"></span></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Norway unlikely to offer third Covid-19 vaccine dose </span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">A third booster shot of a coronavirus jab is unlikely to be offered for the foreseeable future in Norway, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH) has said. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">“As far as we know, there is no knowledge base for offering a third dose for the general population. The general picture is that immunity after two doses of mRNA vaccines remains stable,” Infection Control Director at the NIPH, Geir Bukholm, told newspaper </span><a target="_blank" href="https://www.vg.no/nyheter/innenriks/i/Kz3jme/fhi-ikke-grunnlag-for-aa-rulle-ut-tredje-dose-naa" class="editor-rtfLink" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">VG</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true">.</span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Several countries, including neighbours Sweden and Germany and France, have said they will offer a third dose to boost protection for the old and vulnerable. </span></p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.no/20210610/what-do-i-need-to-know-about-my-covid-19-vaccine-appointment-in-norway/">What do I need to know about my Covid-19 vaccine appointment in Norway? </a></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Norway will investigate offering a third dose to immunosuppressed people but does not think it will be worthwhile to offer elderly people a third jab. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Bukholm said that there was currently no data suggesting that the elderly would benefit from a booster shot or that a third dose would offer any additional protection against the Delta variant. </span></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Seven percent of people who test positive for coronavirus are fully vaccinated</span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">In the past two weeks, 7.1 percent of all people to test positive for Covid-19 were fully vaccinated. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The assistant director of health at the Norwegian Directorate of Health, Espen Nakstad, has said that this is expected. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">“This is about expected as the mRNA vaccines are around 95 percent effective in preventing Covid-19,” Espen Nakstad told state broadcaster </span><a target="_blank" href="https://www.nrk.no/norge/dei-siste-to-vekene-var-7-prosent-av-dei-koronasmitta-fullvaksinerte_-_-som-venta_-seier-nakstad-1.15602495" class="editor-rtfLink" rel="noopener"><span data-preserver-spaces="true">NRK</span></a><span data-preserver-spaces="true">. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">The number of people expected to test positive for the virus after being fully jabbed is also likely to increase in the future, according to Are Stuwitz Berg, a senior doctor with the NIPH. However, this is nothing to be worried about. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Berg said that more fully vaccinated people testing positive for the virus is a natural consequence of high vaccine coverage. </span></p><p><strong><span data-preserver-spaces="true">370 new Covid-19 infections in Norway</span></strong></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">On Sunday, 370 new cases of coronavirus were registered in Norway. This is 23 fewer than the average for the previous seven days. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">In Oslo, 72 Covid-19 infections were recorded, eight fewer than the day before. </span></p><p><span data-preserver-spaces="true">Infections tend to be lower on weekends as fewer samples are processed and fewer people get tested. </span></p>[caption id="attachment_650333" align="alignnone" width="646"]<img src="https://www.thelocal.no/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/number-of-reported-covid-10.jpeg" alt="" class="wp-image-650333 size-full" width="646" height="431" /> <em>Total number of Covid-19 cases registered in Norway. Source: NIPH </em>[/caption]
